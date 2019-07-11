Twitter goes down worldwide ahead of Trump’s social media summit
Twitter on Thursday went down around the world, shortly before President Donald Trump was set to speak at a White House summit on social media.
People who tried to use the website encountered an error, reading: “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.”
Trump was scheduled to speak about the summit at 3:45 p.m. ET. Downdetector.com reported a sharp spike in issues starting around 2:46 p.m. ET.
“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” a spokesperson told Engadget.
CNN
Trump is questioning whether Secretary Alex Acosta did well enough in his press conference: CNN
President Donald Trump hasn't said a word about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta since the press conference about Jeffrey Epstein.
Acosta has been under scrutiny for a "sweetheart" plea deal that allowed Epstein to spend just a few hours a day in prison for 13 months.
Acosta's only goal was to show the president that he was strong enough to fight back against his accusers. While Acosta didn't apologize or admit to doing anything wrong, Trump wasn't pleased with the press conference.
"Now we are being told that while initially, he was pretty favorable with how [Acosta] performed and how he defended himself, he has since become skeptical and is now quizzing people about whether they think his answers were sufficient to essentially make this controversy go away," said CNN's Katlin Collins.
Twitter acknowledges outages affecting some users
Twitter said Thursday some users could not access the messaging service amid reports of an outage in some parts of the world.
"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," a spokesperson said in an email. "We'll keep you updated on what's happening."
The monitoring website DownDetector showed a series of outage reports starting at 1846 GMT, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan.
Users trying to access Twitter saw a message saying "Something is technically wrong."
The outage occurred as President Donald Trump convened what he called a "social media summit" where conservative critics of Silicon Valley were expected to voice grievances.
US plans Gulf naval escort ops after Iranians menace UK oil tanker
The Pentagon said Thursday it was discussing military escorts for vessels in the Gulf one day after armed Iranian boats threatened a British oil tanker.
The White House's nominee to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said Washington was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping," he said.
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks," Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
His statement came after London accused Tehran Thursday of deploying three military vessels to "impede the passage" of a 274-meter (899-foot) BP tanker, the British Heritage.