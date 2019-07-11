Twitter goes down worldwide ahead of Trump’s social media summit

Twitter on Thursday went down around the world, shortly before President Donald Trump was set to speak at a White House summit on social media.

People who tried to use the website encountered an error, reading: “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.”

Trump was scheduled to speak about the summit at 3:45 p.m. ET. Downdetector.com reported a sharp spike in issues starting around 2:46 p.m. ET.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” a spokesperson told Engadget.