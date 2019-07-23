‘United what?’ Ivanka Trump quickly deletes misspelled Boris Johnson tweet after facing a slew of mockery

Ivanka Trump apparently inherited her father’s spelling skills on social media.

The White House senior adviser and eldest daughter to President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming Britain’s next prime minister after winning a ballot vote of Conservative Party members.

But the U.S. president’s daughter misspelled the name of the country Johnson will be leading.

Other Twitter users quickly pointed out the error and cracked jokes at her expense — and Trump deleted her tweet within minutes.

Is the United Kingston next to Whales? — RichieFed ️‍ (@RichieFed) July 23, 2019

United Kingston? Bahahaha — . (@BatFerret) July 23, 2019

I’m 14 and can spell better than you . United Kingston — KidsUnite2020 (@KidsUnite2020) July 23, 2019

I see you have your daddy's spelling skills! Is there anyone in this family who can form a sentence without spelling errors??? Anyone??? Barron??? — kittyknows (@wachit) July 23, 2019

Is the United Kingston the place where you operate your sweatshops, you fraudulent shanda spawn of the most racist pos to squat in the White House? — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) July 23, 2019

the illiterate buffoon doesn't fall far from the illiterate buffoon tree — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 23, 2019

An adult should be limiting your screen time. — Theo (@tprstly) July 23, 2019

As a Hudson Valley native, I too welcome Kingston's reunification pic.twitter.com/IyAHmPprii — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 23, 2019

How dare you suggest this person has no place engaging in international diplomacy pic.twitter.com/tyQJ3njXRH — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) July 23, 2019

Ivanka sends her congratulations to the Prime Minister of the United “Kingston” shortly after Trump praised the Prince of “Whales.” These people are so utterly incompetent and embarrassing even on the smallest stuff. pic.twitter.com/Q5c6v00YYv — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 23, 2019