‘United what?’ Ivanka Trump quickly deletes misspelled Boris Johnson tweet after facing a slew of mockery

4 mins ago

Ivanka Trump apparently inherited her father’s spelling skills on social media.

The White House senior adviser and eldest daughter to President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming Britain’s next prime minister after winning a ballot vote of Conservative Party members.

But the U.S. president’s daughter misspelled the name of the country Johnson will be leading.

Other Twitter users quickly pointed out the error and cracked jokes at her expense — and Trump deleted her tweet within minutes.

4 mins ago

July 23, 2019

