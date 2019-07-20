US bracing for extreme heat as weekend temperatures soar
The United States is bracing for a weekend of extremely hot weather, with major cities including New York and Washington expecting temperatures close to or exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).
Nearly 150 million people across the country are facing hazardous temperatures in a heatwave forecast to stretch from the Midwestern plains to the Atlantic coast, the National Weather Service said Friday.
Heat warnings have also been issued in parts of eastern Canada.
New York City has opened 500 cooling centers for residents to escape the extreme weather.
“Saturday is going to be really, really bad, on through Sunday,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a warning to the city.
“Take care of yourself, don’t go out in the heat if you don’t need to… This is serious, serious stuff.”
Climate data showed June was the hottest month on record worldwide, with a heatwave across Europe smashing national temperature records.
June temperatures across the continent were 3C hotter than the baseline average between 1850-1900, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service found.
Temperatures soared earlier this month in the northwestern US state of Alaska, which straddles the Arctic Circle, with largest city Anchorage hitting an all-time high of 90F.
According to scientists, Alaska is warming at twice the rate of the global average.
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
With petition to Congress, 100,000+ people demand Green New Deal ‘That fixes our food system’
A coalition of environmental, farmworker, public health, and food safety advocacy groups on Thursday delivered to Congress a petition signed by more than 100,000 people which calls for a Green New Deal "that fixes our food system" to combat the climate crisis.
The petition echoes a letter that more than 300 organizations sent to federal lawmakers in April on behalf of their millions of members. The letter came about two months after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) introduced the historic Green New Deal resolution supported by a growing grassroots movement and dozens of Democrats in Congress.
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s criminal case likely to face further delays as attorneys revive fights over venue, prosecutor pay
Attorneys in the securities case against Paxton brought back long-running fights this week with the potential to derail the 4-year-old case even further.
Even after the state’s top criminal court ruled and ruled again on a long-running side battle to the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a trial still seems distant. Both defense attorneys and prosecutors this week filed new legal motions with the potential to spell months of further delays.
The securities fraud case against Paxton has been stalled for years as attorneys duke out side battles, like a dispute over how much the prosecutors may be paid. That remains to be finally resolved, even after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals last month reaffirmed its ruling that the $300-per-hour rate initially promised to the special prosecutors fell outside legal limits.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump is gambling racism will win for him in 2020
Can we retire the phrases, “double-down” and “triple-down” please? Trump made them meaningless this week as he repeatedly made racist attacks on the four female Democratic members of congress who have become known as “The Squad.” They are the four women who got themselves elected to congress and together represent 2.9 million Americans.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Just to put that in perspective, 15 states have populations smaller than the number represented by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Talib of Michigan. Trump’s racist attacks on the four members of congress implied that they are not adequately “American.” In fact, three of them are citizens born in this country, and one, Ilhan Omar, came here at the age of 10 and is a naturalized citizen. Trump’s demand that they “go back” to their countries of origin, apart from its obvious racism, belies the fact that they symbolically represent a huge swath of the American population which Trump doesn’t count among his supporters.