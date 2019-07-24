US fine on Facebook puts CEO Zuckerberg on the hook
A record $5 billion fine slapped on Facebook by US regulators on Wednesday came with conditions that included putting chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on the hook for future privacy violations.
A 20-year order was included in the settlement, which the Federal Trade Commission said carried the largest penalty ever imposed on a company for violating consumer privacy.
Restrictions that the FTC contended were unprecedented make Facebook executives from Zuckerberg on down accountable for decisions made about privacy at the social network as well as its WhatsApp and Instagram services.
– Zuckerberg and designated officers must submit to FTC quarterly certifications that the company is in compliance with the mandated privacy program. Any false certification will subject them to individual civil and criminal penalties.
– An independent privacy committee consisting of Facebook board members must be formed and operate “unfettered” by control of the company’s dominant shareholder, Zuckerberg. The committee will select and oversee program compliance officers.
– Facebook must be more vigilant when it comes to third-party apps, terminating those that fail to comply with the platform policies or justify their need for specific user data.
– Facebook is prohibited from using telephone numbers obtained to enable a security feature for advertising, and must provide clear notice of its use of facial recognition technology.
– Facebook must encrypt user passwords and is barred from asking for email passwords to other services when people sign up for its services.
– Facebook must conduct a privacy review of every new or modified product or service before implementation, documenting its decisions.
– Facebook must document incidents in which the data of 500 or more users is compromised and what it does about such breaches, delivering the information to the FTC within 30 days.
– An outside assessor will evaluate the effectiveness of Facebook’s privacy program every other year, relying on independently gathered information and not simply facts supplied by the California-based company.
Commentary
This GOP lawmaker just totally undermined her own attack on Robert Mueller
While Democrats used their time questioning former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday trying to draw out important aspects of his investigation’s final report, Republicans took the opportunity to grandstand about conspiracy theories and attack Mueller himself.
Many of these attacks were based on erroneous claims and distortions of fact. But Arizona Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko’s attempt to criticize Mueller may have been the most futile of all, as she somehow managed to undermine her own line of attack.
“Rather than purely relying on the evidence provided by witnesses and documents, I think you relied on a lot on the media,” she said of Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation. Of course, attacking Mueller and the media at once could theoretically be a smart play for a Republican, because conservatives are naturally distrustful of both.
‘Hate the Straight’: Straight pride group launches attacks on companies refusing to sponsor its offensive parade
An organization insisting that straight people represent an oppressed and marginalized group are holding a "Straight Pride" parade on August 31 in Boston. The organization, Super Happy Fun America, is claiming that the 15 or so U.S. companies they chose to list as "potential sponsors" despite having received zero interest in sponsoring their parade, are now "corporations that hate the straight" for refusing to do so.
Super Happy Fun America (SHFA) has deemed that some of these companies, including Netflix, TripAdvisor, JP Morgan Chase, and Ben and Jerry's, are "heterophobic" corporations or sent "heterophobic" responses – all because they don't want to tarnish their corporate reputations by sponsoring what some have called a hate fest.
Mueller: Trump gave ‘a boost to illegal activity’ when he promoted WikiLeaks’ theft of Clinton emails
Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday mostly avoided making value judgments about President Donald Trump and his campaign's behavior during the 2016 election, and instead would only comment upon the legality of their actions.
That changed, however, when Mueller was asked by Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) about Trump's enthusiastic promotion of WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign during a crucial stretch in which it regularly released hacked emails that were stolen from Hillary Clinton's campaign.
After reading a series of Trump tweets encouraging his followers to go read the stolen Clinton campaign emails, Quigley asked Mueller if he was "disturbed" by any of those quotes.