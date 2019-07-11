US launches investigation into France’s plan to tax tech companies
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into France’s plans to tax technology companies, a probe that could lead to the United States imposing tariffs as part of a new trade tiff with the EU.
France’s parliamant definitively adopted the law on Thursday, making France the first major economy to impose a tax on internet heavyweights.
Dubbed the GAFA tax – an acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon – the legislation will impose a levy of 3 percent on total annual revenues of the largest tech firms providing services to French consumers.
“The United States is very concerned that the digital services tax … unfairly targets American companies,” US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement announcing the investigation on Wednesday.
The move gives Lighthizer up to a year to investigate if France‘s digital-tax plan would hurt US companies.
The “Section 301” investigation will determine if the levy represents an unfair trade practice.
France on Thursday criticised US plans for an investigation, saying it could trigger punitive tariffs and adding that “threats” were not the way to resolve disputes.
“Between allies, I believe we can and must resolve our differences in another way than through threats,” Economy Minister Bruno le Maire told the French Senate ahead of the vote on the tax.
“It is the first time in the history of the relationship between the United States and France that the US administration has decided to open a procedure under Section 301,” he said.
This type of investigation is the primary tool the Trump administration has used in the trade war with China to justify tariffs against what the United States says are unfair trade practices.
Le Maire said in March that a 3% tax on the French revenue of large internet companies could yield €500 million ($563 million) a year. He said the tax would target some 30 companies, mostly American but also Chinese, German, Spanish and British, as well as one French firm and several firms with French origins that have been bought by foreign companies.
The tax would affect companies with at least €750 million ($844 million) in annual revenues and apply to revenue from digital business including online advertising.
Companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc would likely be subject to the tax.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the panel, praised the investigation.
“The digital services tax that France and other European countries are pursuing is clearly protectionist and unfairly targets American companies in a way that will cost US jobs and harm American workers,” they said in a joint statement.
‘Why?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts the legal system for letting Jeffrey Epstein get away with unspeakable crimes
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough slammed Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's attempts to defend his indefensible non-prosecution agreement with sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The "Morning Joe" host said Epstein's reputation as a predator was well known by the time Acosta, as U.S. Attorney, reached an illegal agreement that allowed the financier to serve just 13 months in county jail.
"If you're Acosta, there is no asserting yourself forcefully and defending yourself forcefully," Scarborough said. "Sometimes you're just -- you're in a situation that can't be defended.
"It was very clear," he continued, "even when we go back to that 2002 party where Donald Trump and Epstein were having a party by themselves with all of those calendar girls, the guy that was bringing the calendar girls down, and I put that in quotation marks, said to Trump, warned him, warned him of his reputation with underage girls, said he wanted no part of it. Trump himself in 2002 told New Yorker magazine that Epstein liked young girls. Everybody knew this."
Majority of US vets say Afghanistan war ‘not worth fighting’: poll
A majority of US military veterans say the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan was "not worth fighting," according to poll results released on Wednesday.
The survey results come as the US and the Taliban engage in talks on bringing to a close the conflict which Washington launched in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
"Majorities of both veterans (58 percent) and the public (59 percent) say the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting. About four-in-ten or fewer say it was worth fighting," according to the Pew Research Center.
‘Look where the angel is pointing’: Vatican begins digging up graves in missing teen search
The Vatican began digging up two graves Thursday after an anonymous tip-off that they may contain the remains of an Italian teenager who went missing 36 years ago.
Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class aged 15, and theories have circulated for decades about who took her and where her body may lie.
Orlandi's brother Pietro, who has never given up hope of finding her alive, arrived early at the site as a small group of forensic scientists, tomb curators and an expert appointed by the family began to open the graves at the Teutonic Cemetery.