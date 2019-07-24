‘Very innocent President!’ Trump tweets out panicky rant against Mueller ahead of congressional hearings

President Donald Trump started melting down about two hours before former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about his investigation.

The president lashed out at the former FBI director Wednesday morning, after the Department of Justice attempted to limit the scope of Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

“So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction?” Trump tweeted. “Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?”

