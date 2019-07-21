Video shows alleged white supremacist being forced to clean black man’s truck after throwing bottle
A video has gone viral on Twitter of a white man with at least one swastika tattoo being forced to clean a black man’s car after throwing a bottle at it.
The video shows a bloodied white man after taking his shirt off to wipe down the side of the car. The tweet says, “This racist ass white boy threw a bottle at my cousin’s truck and well…. here’s the aftermath lmaooo”
The man filming the video tells the white man, “What’s your f*cking problem?”
“I don’t have a problem,” the white man replies.
“I could split your other side,” the man filming the video says.
It’s difficult to see the specifics of all of his tattoos, but he has a teardrop under his right eye and the swastika on his left upper arm.
The video was shared first on another social site with the caption, “This white boy threw a bottle at my cousin’s whip thinking he was hard lmaooooo.”
Watch the video below:
This racist ass white boy threw a bottle at my cousin’s truck and well…. here’s the aftermath lmaooo pic.twitter.com/B7cgMGCOq5
— Boss Man Banks (@bossman_banks) July 20, 2019
