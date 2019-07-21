Video shows alleged white supremacist being forced to clean black man’s truck after throwing bottle

A video has gone viral on Twitter of a white man with at least one swastika tattoo being forced to clean a black man’s car after throwing a bottle at it.

The video shows a bloodied white man after taking his shirt off to wipe down the side of the car. The tweet says, “This racist ass white boy threw a bottle at my cousin’s truck and well…. here’s the aftermath lmaooo”

The man filming the video tells the white man, “What’s your f*cking problem?”

“I don’t have a problem,” the white man replies.

“I could split your other side,” the man filming the video says.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s difficult to see the specifics of all of his tattoos, but he has a teardrop under his right eye and the swastika on his left upper arm.

The video was shared first on another social site with the caption, “This white boy threw a bottle at my cousin’s whip thinking he was hard lmaooooo.”

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT