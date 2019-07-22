Vogue editor Anna Wintour refuses to talk about Melania Trump so she can lavish praise on Michelle Obama

Vogue editor and fashion doyenne Anna Wintour had little good to say about current First Lady Melania Trump in an interview with the Economist, choosing instead to lavish praise on Michelle Obama as the “best ambassador this country could possibly have.”

In the interview, which can be heard below, Anna McElvoy wanted to talk about Melania but Wintour seemed to have no interest in the former fashion model from Slovenia who is currently the third wife of Donald Trump.

“[Melania] I think, very consciously, wanted to see herself as an ambassador for British fashion, in this case, or a transatlantic ambassador,” McElvoy asked, pointing to the first lady’s recent trip to the U.K. “I mean, do you value that?”

“Well, I think First Lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible in every decision she made about fashion,” Wintour remarked. “She supported young American designers. She supported designers, indeed, from all over the world. She was the best ambassador this country could possibly have in many ways, obviously, way beyond fashion.”

“But she’s not the first lady now,” McElvoy pressed. “So what about the one you’ve got now?”

“To me, [Obama] is the example that I admire,” Wintour sniffed.

Listen below:

Which first lady wore the role best? Anna Wintour talks politics and fashion with @AnneMcElvoy on “The Economist asks” podcast https://t.co/0mHlLjtf06 pic.twitter.com/gIoUpd3teo — The Economist (@TheEconomist) July 21, 2019