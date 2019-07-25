Voters hate Mitch McConnell way more than Trump — handing Democrats a new weapon in the 2020 election

According to a Fox News poll on the favorability ratings of high profile U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump still sits below 50 percent approval but his poor showing with voters would be greeted with open arms by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who trailed everyone badly in the poll.

According to Steve Benen at MSNBC, big names in the polls showed Donald Trump at 45 percent favorable, 51 percent unfavorable, while House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) is also deeply in the hole, at 39 percent favorable and 50 percent unfavorable.

With Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) sitting at 26 percent favorable, 37 percent unfavorable — likely due to racist attacks on her by Donald Trump — McConnell still trails the field when it comes to being disliked with only a 25 percent approval rating.

As the MSNBC contributor points out, Trump’s poor numbers are bad enough for Republicans in what is expected to be a high turn-out election but Democrats can also use the highly- unpopular McConnell as a weapon against GOP lawmakers on the ballot.

“To be sure, I don’t imagine McConnell cares in the slightest about poll results like these. Kentucky hasn’t elected a Democratic senator in a generation, and McConnell has won re-election before despite his unpopularity,” Benen wrote. “But of greater interest is what his woeful public standing means at the national level – or more to the point, whether and to what extent Democrats can put his unpopularity to good use.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to a Washington Post report that stated, “Democrats are increasingly focused on making Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a political villain as they attempt to win back control of the Senate in next year’s election and galvanize the party’s liberal base,” and “The latest critiques reflect a growing movement within Democratic ranks to make the 2020 election cycle not just a referendum on Trump, but also a purging of McConnell and entrenched Republicans,” the MSNBC contributor said voters across the country expect to see McConnell being featured prominently by Democrats no matter where they live.

“Let’s not forget that when Maine’s Sara Gideon (D) launched her campaign last month against Sen. Susan Collins (R), the challenger’s kickoff video took care to tie the incumbent Republican senator to Mitch McConnell,” he pointed out.

You can read more here.