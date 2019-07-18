WATCH: 9/11 first responder rains hell on GOP ‘assh*les’ for stalling survivor benefits bill

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday morning, John Feal who has become the face of the drive to get an extended benefits bill passed for 9/11 first responder survivors blew up GOP lawmakers who have delayed the bill over budget concerns.

Responding to Sen, Rand Paul (R-KY) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) who kept the bill from passing via unanimous consent, Feal called the two conservatives senators “assholes” during the live broadcast.

“Rand Paul and Mike Lee say there’s no effect here because the bill is going to pass eventually anyway, but does it have an effect because they keep delaying it?” CNN host Alisyn Camerota asked.

“There are people at home waiting for a check to come in there are people at home that got a check that was cut 50 percent to 70 percent yeah, it has an effect,” he shot back. “Not only do they have to deal with their illnesses, they were diagnosed with post-traumatic syndrome, and now these people are at home worrying about their future. They’re wondering if the United States Senate, where bills go to die — if our bill will make it out alive.””

“You know, yesterday Jon Stewart said we had to beg. We’re not begging, we’re demanding. We don’t beg for anything anymore. They work for us and they should be begging for forgiveness for being assholes for the last 15 years,” he exclaimed before adding, “Excuse my language.”

Watch below: