WATCH: Employee at Tim Hortons slurs Muslim couple and tells them ‘go back to your own country’

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Deadline Detroit, a Muslim advocacy group has filed a complaint against a local Tim Horton’s location after an employee insulted a Muslim couple and told them to “go back to their own country,” followed by a sexist slur.

The report states Alaa Kouider and her husband, Ameur Dhaimini, were purchasing coffee at the local fast food location when they got into an argument with the cashier.

During the incident, which was recorded on a cell phone, the cashier can be heard saying, “Go back to your own country, b*tches,” to which Kouider replied, “How dare you say that to me. This is my country!”

According to the report, the employee was fired on Thursday after the complaint was filed.

Deadline Detroit notes that couple are Muslim and of Algerian descent, and that both are U.S. citizens with Kouider born in Lansing.

Watch the video below via YouTube:

