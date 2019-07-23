WATCH: Ex-GOP staffer goes down in flames on CNN for dismissing Mueller testimony as ‘theater’
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Republican National Committee Chief of Staff Mike Shields derisively waved away former special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees as inconsequential and unimportant — and was immediately challenged by contributor Gloria Borger.
“Look, this entire thing is theater,” said Shields. “All the fundraising emails are already written and ready to go out tomorrow from all the new superstars on that committee that are going to get their five minutes. Jackie Speier said that she had a fantasy that Robert Mueller is just going to read the report.”
“I mean this is — I keep waiting to hear Sonny and Cher, because this is Groundhog Day,” said Shields. “This is just the same story over and over again. Robert Mueller will come up, the country is going to go ‘whatever,’ and Democrats have blown their chance to have an agenda.”
“But most of the country hasn’t read the Mueller report,” pointed out Borger.
“They won’t read it tomorrow, either,” said Shields.
“They may have it read to them and may see it coming from a credible witness, Robert Mueller,” said Borger. “There may be some questions … he can answer. For example, did you — was the president a cooperative witness here?”
“Or is how the president characterized the report accurate?” cut in fellow contributor Kirsten Powers.
“Right, or how [Attorney General William] Barr characterized it,” agreed Borger.
“I love that Democrats want to do this,” sneered Shields. “I love that they think that they’re going to get something out of it. They’re taking a round peg and they’re asking Robert Mueller to slam it in this square hole that the public doesn’t care about anymore.”
“Not necessarily,” said Borger. “Not necessarily.”
CNN
John Dean explains why Mueller’s top aide could be the key to the whole hearing
On Tuesday, former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean explained to CNN's Erin Burnett why ex-special counsel Robert Mueller's decision to bring in his top aide, Aaron Zebley, could be highly consequential in his upcoming hearing with the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees — and how House Democrats could take advantage of it to get more information on the Russia investigation.
"So, John ... you've got Aaron Zebley sitting next to Bob Mueller," said Burnett. "That was this last minute request, right? He was the deputy special counsel, he ran the day-to-day oversight of the Russia investigation. Now we understand that he won't be allowed to be sworn in by the Judiciary Committee, but the Intelligence Committee will allow him, according to Chairman Schiff, to answer technical questions. Why do you think Mueller wants him there? Is it to elaborate and give more information, or is it to sort of have a foil, a shield, from questions that he would prefer to not answer himself?"
CNN
‘I’ll get the popcorn’: Ex-FBI investigator who worked under Mueller explains how the hearing will go Wednesday
Former CIA officer and FBI investigator Phil Mudd outlined what he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller will say when he's asked specific questions in the hearings Wednesday.
"I think you could look at two categories here," Mudd told CNN's Jake Tapper. "One is the factual category, and I know Aaron Zebley would be there. Zebly is someone who will not only know facts, [but] 2 1/2 years of an investigation including stuff like phone email and financial data, [it's] not bad to have somebody else there trying to recall that information. And from when I was in the Bureau, Zebley was cool and a self-made man. He’s trusted."
CNN
NYT columnist says one of Trump’s friends begged him to talk him out of launching war with Iran
On Monday, Thomas Friedman of The New York Times spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper, following President Donald Trump's attacks on him for calling his behavior racist in a recent article. The president accused him of "kissing [his] a**" in an Oval Office phone call.
Speaking to Cooper, Friedman denied Trump's characterization of their discussion.
"The president tweeted about a private conversation we had and lobbed in a few insults," said Friedman. "Basically, my response, which I put out on Twitter is that I was encouraged by a friend of his to speak to him after the downing of the American drone, because I thought it was wise that we not retaliate, and I thought he was wise not to retaliate, and this friend of his wanted me to encourage him in that, because he was evidently agonizing a little over that not retaliating. And I did that. I began the conversation by saying that 'I disagree with you, Mr. President on many things, but I think you did the right thing on this.' We talked for about four minutes. We also talked about China and we left it at that."