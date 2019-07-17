WATCH: Kevin McCarthy has a day-after meltdown about ‘decorum’ because Pelosi called Trump racist

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) got visibly angry on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump’s attacks on four Democratic congresswomen racist one day before.

In denouncing the speaker, McCarthy bitterly complained that the Democrats have shown a disregard for “decorum” when they called out Trump for being racist.

“Yesterday, we did a resolution attacking the president, but we couldn’t even get to that because, Madame Speaker, we couldn’t even have decorum in this body!” he said. “We set a record that we’ve never seen before based upon a Speaker’s actions! The very first page in Thomas Jefferson’s manual talks about decorum, but not only did this body try to change the rules after the fact, they don’t think everybody’s equal, Madame Speaker, because if your words get taken down, you don’t have a right to speak that day but, no, we should change that!”

McCarthy then accused the Democrats of not doing anything productive and instead focusing its efforts on having contempt of Congress votes for Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. He also knocked the Democrats for having former special counsel Robert Mueller testify publicly about his findings on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

