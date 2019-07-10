WATCH: Racist man repeatedly punches himself in the face
Oklahoma prosecutors this week announced charges against two suspects over a “vicious, racist attack” outside a nightclub, according to The Shawnee News-Star.
Prosecutors also released video of one suspect trying to injure himself so that he could allegedly claim self-defense.
Brandon Wayne Killian and Devan Nathaniel Johnson face numerous charges for beating Jarric Deshawn Carolina in a parking lot outside the BrickHouse Saloon on June 22, in an incident that was caught on video.
A witness told police that the attackers shouted racial slurs and “white power!” as they fled the scene, according to The Oklahoman.
“The victim is alive today because of the swift actions of the Shawnee Police Department,” Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb said.
Killian and Johnson were both charged with felony aggravated assault and battery. They have also been charged with felony conspiracy in the attack and malicious intimidation or harassment (race), a misdemeanor.
Killian faces an additional felony charge of preparing false evidence. The Pottawatomie County prosecutors released video of Killian hitting himself in the face in a police interview room before officers took photos of his injuries.
“It shows him striking himself repeatedly in an attempt to create the defense that he had been injured in the encounter and was engaged in self-defense,” Grubb said. “Lying to police and creating a false story will not be tolerated and Mr. Killian has been charged accordingly.”
