Ted Cruz gets shouted down while waiting at LAX airport: ‘Free the children’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got a chilly reception when he arrived at the Los Angeles airport on Sunday.

A video posted to Twitter allegedly shows Cruz in LAX.

Cruz smiles as a throng of people recognize him, but the tone quickly turns dark when the crowd starts to jeer the senator.

“We will not be silenced,” one man shouts.

The crowd closes in on Cruz with their fists in the air before a man shows up to ward off the demonstrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Free the children, free the children,” the crowd chants in unison.

Watch the video below from Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT