Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: White man goes on profanity-laden rant after attacking black 13-year-old at Pittsburgh playground

Published

1 min ago

on

In a Facebook video clip noted by The Root, a Pittsburgh man goes on a raging expletive-filled rant after he attacked a 13-year-old black child at a Pittsburgh playground after accusing the teen of committing vandalism.

According to the report, Shalayla McGovern — who posted two videos on her Facebook page— explained that her 13-year-old son had gone to a park to retrieve his sister’s phone charger where he was confronted by a man, now identified as Thomas D’Andrea, who accused the teen and a friend of vandalism before hitting him.

“So he got upset, ran across the street and ran up to my son and basically said: ‘I’m gonna give you a head start, you better run,'”McGovern told the Root in an interview. “My son was like ‘What? What are you talking about?’ Then he punched my son in the mouth. So my son hit him back.”

“He got upset because my son hit him back. He thought that because he was an adult he could put his hands on someone and the child wasn’t gonna do anything. The next thing you know, they’re on top of the slide. He pins my son down, threatens my daughter,” she continued before adding, “Thankfully my daughter had enough sense to record it.”

In the video, McGovern’s daughter pleads with D’Andrea to get off of her brother as he insists he will hold the boy until the police come, before taunting the onlookers and then going on a profanity-laden tirade.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Root, D’Andrea has a reputation for bullying teens, with locals saying he has been known to harass kids in the mostly white neighborhood.

The report notes that police did show up too late, but that D’Andrea has been charged with assault after doctors took a look at the 13-year-old boy after he was taken to a local hospital.

You can see the video below via WPXI:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump declares ‘great hoax is dead’ — but begs Mueller not to reveal anything new about his ties to Russia

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump betrayed his fears in a new tweet over special counsel Robert Mueller's scheduled congressional testimony.

The former FBI director will comply with congressional subpoenas July 17 in back-to-back hearings before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, where he will discuss the findings laid out in the report he turned in to the Justice Department in March.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he hopes Mueller won't stray further than that report, which the president and his allies -- including Attorney General William Barr -- have sought to portray as an exoneration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Slur-spewing former GOP intern caught threatening to kill black man ‘just like George Zimmerman’ did

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

On Monday, The Pitt News reported that a University of Pittsburgh student sent threatening messages to a black classmate in a series of Snapchats posted to Twitter.

Ethan J. Kozak, a junior majoring in political science and planning to go to law school, told Mt. Lebanon High School graduate and Pittsburgh native D.J. Matthews, who is black, that he would shoot him "legally ... just like George Zimmerman," and used a series of racist and homophobic epithets:

https://twitter.com/burntbacon29/status/1143875174091153408?s=21

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You complete lunatic’: Internet buries Arizona governor for retaliating against Nike over Kaepernick

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

On Monday, Nike announced it was scrapping a new commemorative sneaker bearing the "Betsy Ross" flag after former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick, who took issue with the flag's perceived cultural connections to slavery, intervened to oppose the design.

Republicans nationwide were outraged — but few more so than Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who went so far as to announce on Tuesday that he was canceling a planned economic development incentive for Nike.

"Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours," tweeted Ducey. "I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here ... We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image