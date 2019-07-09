Megan Rapinoe says neither she nor her teammates want to go to White House: We won’t be ‘put on display’
President Donald Trump said that Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team would be invited to the White House whether they won the World Cup or not. Yet, the invitation hasn’t yet come. Even if it does, however, Rapinoe said she’s not interested and neither are her teammates.
“I would not go and every teammate I talked to would not go,” she told Anderson Cooper Tuesday.
“Everyone that you’ve talked to?” he asked.
“Everyone I talked to. I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform we’ve worked hard to build and the things that we fight for and the way that we live our lives, I don’t think we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration,” she explained.
She did say that she would be fine with a Congressional “thing” and that they are interested in going to Washington to speak with leaders.
“I think it’s an opportunity for this administration to sort of put us on display as their, you know, sort of guest for the day and I don’t think that makes sense for us at all,” she said. “I can’t imagine anyone of my teammates would want to be put in that position. There are so many other people that I would rather talk to and have meaningful conversations that could really if he can
— affect change in Washington than go to the White House.’
She later said “yes to AOC” and “yes to Pelosi,” but not the White House.
Watch below:
CNN
Megan Rapinoe says neither she nor her teammates want to go to White House: We won’t be ‘put on display’
President Donald Trump said that Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. Women's Soccer Team would be invited to the White House whether they won the World Cup or not. Yet, the invitation hasn't yet come. Even if it does, however, Rapinoe said she's not interested and neither are her teammates.
"I would not go and every teammate I talked to would not go," she told Anderson Cooper Tuesday.
"Everyone that you've talked to?" he asked.
CNN
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe takes victory lap on CNN to explain her epic stance
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe sat down with CNN's Anderson Cooper to explain more about her life for the past few weeks during the World Cup.
Rapinoe said that even though she had to keep her head in the game, she couldn't keep the war for equal pay, the fight with Trump and everything else on the backburner while playing.
She also said that the ratings and successes of the women's team are all there to prove that the women's team should be equal. She said that she and the other teammates don't want the fight to be public and mean-spirited but they think "it's in the best interest" of everyone involved.
CNN
‘By billionaires and for billionaires’: Democratic governor unleashes on Trump for protecting Alex Acosta
One Democratic governor couldn't help but notice that the story of Jeffrey Epstein is yet another case of a billionaire getting off scot-free with the president and his allies.
In a Tuesday interview with CNN, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) called out Secretary Alex Acosta for being one of many in President Donald Trump's cabinet to give wealthy people a pass on the law.
"I heard the president say that the secretary is a terrific guy. Well, I tell you terrific guys don’t give sweetheart deals to sex offenders because they’re a billionaire and that’s what happened here," Inslee said. "Unfortunately, this is a continuation of a pattern in this administration. This isn’t just a one-off offense. This administration is of billionaires, by billionaires and for billionaires. This is just another incident of demonstrating that. This rogue’s gallery of cabinet members. He needs to go."