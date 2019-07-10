Quantcast
Connect with us

‘What’s happening with Michael Flynn?’ Reporter reveals why Trump’s ex-national security adviser is ‘looking at jail’

Published

1 min ago

on

Prosecutors have lost confidence in the testimony of former national security adviser Michael Flynn — and now he’s looking at possible jail time.

Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, who covered the latest developments in the case against the retired U.S. Army general, explained to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” how the relationship had soured between Flynn and the prosecutors he agreed to cooperate with as part of a plea agreement.

“Michael Flynn has backed off planned testimony in a federal case against a former business associate,” explained co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Flynn was set to be the government’s star witness at that trial, which deals with foreign lobbying work, however, the prosecution now suggests in court filings that they do not believe Flynn would tell the truth on the stand. They now believe he is a co-conspirator, rather than a cooperating witness.”

“What’s happening with Michael Flynn?” she added.

Gerstein said the plea agreement has always been on shaky ground since Flynn agreed to cooperate, but his relationship with prosecutors broke down when he hired a new legal team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thought at some point, Flynn is going to try to withdraw his plea, back out of the deal,” Gerstein said. “Something has to give, and now just in the last week, it turns out what’s giving is that prosecutors say Flynn is shifting in his testimony about some of his conduct. They now don’t trust him enough to put him on the stand, and he may not testify at this trial that is supposed to begin next week, which is the whole reason his sentencing has been postponed for the last several months.”

The breakdown now puts Flynn at risk of jail time, which he probably would have avoided if he’d fully cooperated.

“I don’t know that he would necessarily get five years, but he’s definitely looking at jail time, and before prosecutors weren’t even recommending that he get a prison sentence at all,” Gerstein said. “The judge that’s handling Flynn’s case seemed to be surprised, maybe even angry by these developments. He issued an order saying he wants an explanation from the government by 5:00 p.m. (Wednesday) basically about whether Flynn is still considered a cooperating witness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerstein said the former Trump campaign adviser may be setting himself up for a pardon.

“I do think the subject matter that Flynn is supposedly getting shifty about in his testimony could ease the way for a pardon down the road,” the reporter said. “He’s minimizing his conduct relating to being an agent for Turkey during the presidential campaign, during President Trump’s presidential campaign, where Flynn was a top adviser, of course, and if he minimizes what he did there, and suggests he really wasn’t acting as a foreign agent right in the middle, an undeclared foreign agent in the middle of the presidential campaign, maybe that helps with some of the optics of a Trump pardon if that becomes his move later on in this saga.”


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump treated outgoing UK ambassador worse than ‘the most evil dictators on the planet’: Ex-Tea Party lawmaker

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the longtime British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid leaked cables showing that he criticized President Donald Trump and  the chaos at the White House.

Former Tea Party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a longtime critic of the president's conduct, tweeted his outrage, noting that the ambassador to one of America's closest allies was ultimately treated worse by the administration than notorious despots of hostile foreign powers:

The moral of the story? Always say nice things about Donald Trump and you’ll be fine. I mean, you can be one of the most evil dictators on the planet, but as long as you say nice things about Trump, he’ll embrace you. But criticize him, even if you’re an ally? Forget about it. https://t.co/lYQqbzm6q7

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘That debate won me the election’: Trump credits ‘you’d be in jail’ moment for overcoming Access Hollywood debacle

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump believes his performance in the second presidential debate in 2016 allowed him to overcome the apocalyptic damage from the "Access Hollywood" tape -- and won him the election.

Trump was preparing for that debate on Oct. 7, 2016, when his staffers began leaving the room, one by one, as they received word that a recording had surfaced of him boasting to entertainment news host Billy Bush about sexually assaulting women, according to Politico reporter Tim Alberta's new book, "American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

UK Ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch quits over Trump row

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the U.S. president’s administration inept.

Memos from Kim Darroch were leaked to a British Sunday newspaper, infuriating Trumpwho lunched a stinging Twitter attack on both the envoy and British Prime Minister Theresa May who had given him her full support.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image