The View’s Whoopi Goldberg rips Alex Acosta a new one over Epstein plea deal: ‘Get out!’
Whoopi Goldberg tore into President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor for signing off an illegal plea agreement that let financier Jeffrey Epstein skate on sex trafficking charges.
“The View” panelists agreed Alex Acosta must “get out” of the Department of Labor, where he’s tasked with enforcing laws against human trafficking, after his role was revealed in securing a lenient plea deal for the 66-year-old Epstein.
“When you’re a prosecutor your job is not only to seek justice for the victims of a crime, it’s to protect the community from their future crimes,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “By giving him that sweetheart deal, he allowed these new victims to be victimized. He didn’t protect the community.”
“But also to have him in the position he’s in now,” Goldberg said, trying to wrap her mind around the disconnect.
“People like Alan Dershowitz shouldn’t be on TV right now, while they’re being accused of being involved,” interrupted co-host Meghan McCain, as Goldberg gathered her thoughts. “A lot of people have a lot to answer for.”
“There’s a lot of people,” Goldberg continued, “but let us just start with the law. The law says you’re not supposed to do that.”
Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, agreed, saying plea deals cannot be made without consulting the victims, which Acosta did not do as U.S. Attorney while negotiating Epstein’s agreement.
“It’s not step down,” Goldberg said. “It’s get out. You broke the law. You come after everybody else. Get out — you broke the law.”
Fox News host: Trump’s comments about Jeffrey Epstein ‘are horrifying’
Fox News host Melissa Francis on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump for his remarks about financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 that he had known Epstein for 15 years.
"Terrific guy,” he told the magazine. "He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life."
Breaking Banner
BOOM: DOJ finds dossier author Christopher Steele ‘credible’ after 16-hour interview while Trump was in London
The author of a controversial dossier about Donald Trump and Russia has reportedly been found credible by the Department of Justice.
Politico reported on Tuesday that Christopher Steele had been grilled for 16 hours while the president visited London recently.
Steele was hired by Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Trump during the 2016 election. His work was first funded by a conservative activist before later being turned over to the Democratic National Committee and the FBI.
Breaking Banner
Jeffrey Epstein may have sealed his own doom by accepting one shady Florida deal: former prosecutor
Jeffrey Epstein may have sealed his own doom by accepting a sweetheart plea agreement more than a decade ago, according to one former federal prosecutor.
The wealthy financier probably believed he had escaped the worst consequences from allegedly trafficking and raping underage girls when he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida -- but he likely didn't anticipate that deal to be re-examined, according to a column by former prosecutor Renato Mariotti in the New York Times.