‘Why?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts the legal system for letting Jeffrey Epstein get away with unspeakable crimes
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough slammed Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s attempts to defend his indefensible non-prosecution agreement with sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The “Morning Joe” host said Epstein’s reputation as a predator was well known by the time Acosta, as U.S. Attorney, reached an illegal agreement that allowed the financier to serve just 13 months in county jail.
“If you’re Acosta, there is no asserting yourself forcefully and defending yourself forcefully,” Scarborough said. “Sometimes you’re just — you’re in a situation that can’t be defended.
“It was very clear,” he continued, “even when we go back to that 2002 party where Donald Trump and Epstein were having a party by themselves with all of those calendar girls, the guy that was bringing the calendar girls down, and I put that in quotation marks, said to Trump, warned him, warned him of his reputation with underage girls, said he wanted no part of it. Trump himself in 2002 told New Yorker magazine that Epstein liked young girls. Everybody knew this.”
The labor secretary claimed that society viewed sex crimes differently now, but Scarborough pointed out that Acosta had plenty of evidence to suggest that Epstein was a sex criminal who preyed on young girls.
“Acosta by 2007 had 30 young minors coming forward saying that they had been raped or sexually abused or sexually harassed by Jeffrey Epstein,” Scarborough said, “and he still put forward a deal that would shield Epstein forever from prosecution. I don’t think you can defend that in a press conference.”
Scarborough said the entire legal system had failed to hold Epstein accountable and protect the public from a known predator.
“You also now are getting reports out of New York that the DA’s office in New York did not check on — did not make Epstein check in regularly,” Scarborough said. “That the New York City Police did not make him check in regularly. We’ve heard that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office would allow him to go from his halfway house being picked up by his valet.”
“Everybody was allowing this guy to get away with raping little girls,” Scarborough added, “slapping him on the wrist, and doing everything they could to play nice with Jeffrey Epstein, and the question that hovers above all of these jurisdictions and all of these decisions, is why?”
Majority of US vets say Afghanistan war ‘not worth fighting’: poll
A majority of US military veterans say the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan was "not worth fighting," according to poll results released on Wednesday.
The survey results come as the US and the Taliban engage in talks on bringing to a close the conflict which Washington launched in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
"Majorities of both veterans (58 percent) and the public (59 percent) say the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting. About four-in-ten or fewer say it was worth fighting," according to the Pew Research Center.
‘Look where the angel is pointing’: Vatican begins digging up graves in missing teen search
The Vatican began digging up two graves Thursday after an anonymous tip-off that they may contain the remains of an Italian teenager who went missing 36 years ago.
Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class aged 15, and theories have circulated for decades about who took her and where her body may lie.
Orlandi's brother Pietro, who has never given up hope of finding her alive, arrived early at the site as a small group of forensic scientists, tomb curators and an expert appointed by the family began to open the graves at the Teutonic Cemetery.
Consumption of sugary drinks linked with cancer risk: study
Consumption of sugary drinks such as soda and fruit juice is linked to a higher risk of developing certain kinds of cancer, researchers reported on Thursday.
The consumption of sugary drinks has exploded worldwide in recent decades and the high-calorie beverages have already been associated with a elevated risk of obesity -- itself recognised as a leading cancer risk factor.
A team of researchers in France wanted to assess the associations between heightened consumption of sugar drinks and the risks of overall cancer, as well as several cancer types, including breast, prostate and bowel cancers.