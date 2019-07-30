Women Trump voters repulsed by president’s increasingly ugly rhetoric: ‘I’m ashamed to be an American’

According to an Associated Press report, white female suburban voters who helped propel Donald Trump into the Oval Office are suffering from buyer’s remorse over his conduct since he took office and could be abandoning him before the 2020 election.

The reports leads with, “Carol Evans approves of Donald Trump’s immigration policy. She gives him credit for the strong economy. But the Republican from the affluent Milwaukee suburbs of Waukesha County, a GOP bedrock in the state, just can’t commit to voting for the president next year like she did in 2016.”

Evans, a 79-year-old retiree, recently expressed dismay after the president tweeted out a racist attack on four Democratic lawmakers — all of them women of color — saying in an interview, “I just don’t like the way he talks about other people.”

The Republican from Waukesha County was not alone among the female voters interviewed by AP in suburbs outside Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Detroit and Denver, with the report calling it a warning sign as Trump’s re-election campaign shifts into high gear.

“Trump did not win a majority of female voters in 2016, but he won enough,” AP reports adding, “Notably winning white women by a roughly 10 percentage-point margin, according to the American National Election Studies survey.”

Emily West, who lives in the Detroit suburb of Novi, explained that she likely would have voted for Trump 2016 but now has no intention of even considering.

“It was mainly when he got into office when my opinion started changing,” said West, 26. “Just the way he treats people.”

Kathy Barnes, a self-described former Democrat living in a Denver suburb who said she was open to voting for Republicans, has put that aside after watching Trump’s boorish behavior.

“I did not think it was going to be as bad as it is,” she confided. “I am just ashamed to be an American right now.”

Chris Myers, a 52-year-old accountant and Trump supporter said she still supported the president, but was also not pleased, admitting, ” He’s not the most pleasant person. He can be very blunt and boorish, ” before quickly adding, “But I think this country needs someone who is more business-oriented.”

The AP report concluded, “Pollsters say it is difficult to measure whether female voters will count Trump’s behavior against him more than their male counterparts will in 2020. But interviews with women reveal a clear discomfort with Trump’s character: It emerged again and again in the AP’s interviews and was a consistent objection cited by women across the political spectrum.”

You can read more here.