‘Worse than Trump’ GOP lawmakers destroyed for their cowardice as president indulges in off-the rails racism

Published

1 min ago

on

In a scathing column for the Washington Post, journalist Dana Milbank lambasted GOP lawmakers for their cowardice when it comes to calling out Donald Trump for his overt racism.

“Republican lawmakers have long cut profiles in cowardice during the Trump presidency, but never before have the consequences of their leadership vacuum been as vivid,” Milbank began before adding, “When Trump himself said a few days earlier that four nonwhite members of Congress, including three born in the United States, should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from, Republican lawmakers responded with near-complete silence.”

According to the columnist, “Even after the grotesque display at the rally (Trump, who later distanced himself from the chant, could be seen savoring it at the time), Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) said ‘the president is onto something.'”

Milbank then suggested, “The lawmakers’ behavior is, in a way, worse than Trump’s.”

“He has long demonstrated that he has no sense of propriety — only an instinct for the expedient. We can expect no more of him,” he charged. “The real injury comes when elected officials who know better nod and wink at Trump’s behavior, thereby signaling to the public that it’s acceptable.”

Pointing at former House Majority Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) as the very model of a spinless Republican unwilling to stand up to a bullying Trump, Milbank said the members of the party have adopted Ryan’s posture of looking the other way.

“The Republicans remain silent. And Trump hijacks the Fourth of July. And recalls how Revolutionary War soldiers ‘took over the airports.’ And pronounces himself once again to be a ‘stable genius.’ And threatens to defy a Supreme Court ruling before reversing himself. And bids farewell to his ninth Cabinet officer — a modern record — in yet another scandal,” Millbank wrote, adding, ” And now launches a racist attack on dark-skinned members of Congress.”

“So it will continue. Republican lawmakers made their choice to give Trump their tacit approval. The ugliness in North Carolina is what happens when leaders become mere followers,” he lamented.

You can read the whole piece here.


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s base is a ‘cult’ that may never be deprogrammed: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

On Saturday, The Daily Beast's Kelly Weill posted an analysis of President Donald Trump's base, and what their recent behavior, which "experts say resembles a cult or totalitarianism," says about the country's political health.

"Trump has long stoked bigoted grievances among his followers, but the Greenville rally saw him act as a more overt radicalizer than ever before," wrote Weill. "And with a portion of Trump’s fanbase now openly clamoring for the physical removal of several prominent Democrats of color, experts are questioning whether the country can repair the damage — even if Trump loses in 2020."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump is gambling racism will win for him in 2020

Published

60 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

Can we retire the phrases, “double-down” and “triple-down” please? Trump made them meaningless this week as he repeatedly made racist attacks on the four female Democratic members of congress who have become known as “The Squad.” They are the four women who got themselves elected to congress and together represent 2.9 million Americans.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Just to put that in perspective, 15 states have populations smaller than the number represented by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Talib of Michigan. Trump’s racist attacks on the four members of congress implied that they are not adequately “American.” In fact, three of them are citizens born in this country, and one, Ilhan Omar, came here at the age of 10 and is a naturalized citizen. Trump’s demand that they “go back” to their countries of origin, apart from its obvious racism, belies the fact that they symbolically represent a huge swath of the American population which Trump doesn’t count among his supporters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Stephen Miller wants zero refugee admissions in 2020 — and he might just get it

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

Trump adviser Stephen Miller, a hardline immigration hawk who has quietly taken over the administration’s border policy, is pushing to stop all refugee admissions to the United States.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Miller allies urged the administration to slash refugee admissions to zero during a key meeting with security officials last week, Politico reported. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official John Zadrozny and State Department refugee chief Andrew Veprek, whom Politico described as “proxies” for Miller, argued that the government needs to severely limit the number of refugees allowed to enter the U.S., due to unspecified “security concerns.”

Continue Reading
 
 
 

