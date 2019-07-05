‘Worst ever!’: Washington covered in smoke from Trump’s failed fireworks display

If Washingtonians were atop a building, far above the city, or watching at home on television, the city-wide fireworks display was easily seen. However, for those sitting on the National Mall, the massive display created so much smoke that half of the show was obscured.

Viewers in the city and visiting from around the country had hoped for the world’s biggest fireworks display, as promised by President Donald Trump.

The man who typically does the display was joined by Grucci Fireworks, who seemed to not be prepared to handle the display for the city.

With a tough day of weather, low-hanging clouds made for a smaller sky-ceiling where the display could appear in the skies.

Understandably, there were a lot of complaints. Had the fireworks been the normal size, viewers wondered if they would have been better if the president hadn’t doubled the display.

It also caused so much smoke that it wafted through the city and even after 11:00 p.m. EST, the smoke was still going through the streets. Residents called it a “classic TrumpFAIL”

You can see the complaints below:

Wondering why tonight's #fireworks on the #NationalMall were so hard to see through all the smoke? @amelia_draper had a great explainer tonight on @nbcwashington. 🎇🎆 Check it out: pic.twitter.com/CXGWPn5VnB ADVERTISEMENT — Alex Fruin (@afruin) July 5, 2019

To close out the Trump 4th of July, the weather is preventing the fireworks smoke from rising, meaning the giant fireworks show is impossible to see. https://t.co/3wS2rsLjQk ADVERTISEMENT — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 5, 2019

Seriously, y’all, this is ridiculous. None of the smoke is escaping DC. It’s now reached north Dupont. I smell the firework display from nearly U Street. pic.twitter.com/LQrAMz933z ADVERTISEMENT — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) July 5, 2019

I’ve lived on U Street for seven years and I’ve never seen this: The smoke from the fireworks downtown has invaded our neighborhood; it reeks of sulfur. Very weird. pic.twitter.com/OycMKR9vCg ADVERTISEMENT — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 5, 2019

WATCH: All the talk in SW DC right now is about this thick cloud of smoke that's blocking 95% of the fireworks show 🎇 ADVERTISEMENT I just called the newsroom and apparently the view in Rosslyn is remarkable. A tale of two cities… pic.twitter.com/9XJl6a96e3 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) July 5, 2019

A different look at the @TheNationalMall fireworks and subsequent smoke as seen from NW D.C. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/ZFJOaeKVBa — Bill Kelly (@ABC7BillKelly) July 5, 2019

So, the family had a great rooftop view of the #DC fireworks….for all of 3 minutes…

After that, the smoke was so bad you couldn't see anything.

Not even the Washington Monument 🤦🏽‍♀️

Was it the greatest fireworks show ever? I have no idea. 🤷‍♀️#July4th pic.twitter.com/9zASbZEDN6 — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) July 5, 2019

It depends on the wind. Though this is the first time I’ve ever seen the smoke from the fireworks blanket my neighborhood. It’s outside my window. This is bizarre. https://t.co/nxQTHLVUe3 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) July 5, 2019

Actually the smoke from too many fireworks is obscuring the show. Grucci cmon pic.twitter.com/1xUv71CCc0 — Gene Park (@GenePark) July 5, 2019

Hard to see much of the fireworks from here at the Washington Monument — a lot of them just disappearing into a cloud of smoke. Crowds are starting to pack up and head out. pic.twitter.com/PkJ60jbSF2 — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) July 5, 2019

Um… classic #TrumpFail — he ordered so many fireworks that the smoke they create blocks their view. Duh. Hundreds of thousands of $$ & you can’t see a thing 😂 pic.twitter.com/YCpKHTUbhv — Janet Redman (@JanetRedman_DC) July 5, 2019

From the east end of the Mall near the Capitol the fireworks are really underwhelming. And hard to see through the smoke. pic.twitter.com/XXx4JWvPLg — Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) July 5, 2019

This jackass put on the worst fireworks show ever! You can’t even see them from downtown DC. He’s so terrible in so many ways. There has never been this big smoke cloud. He can’t even get this right! 🙄 #DumpTrump #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW pic.twitter.com/hijeC5TMpw — Nenes_Take (@nenes_take) July 5, 2019

It is dystopian out there in DC because of all the smoke from Trump’s 3x as big fireworks show and all the regular fireworks from the locals. pic.twitter.com/a4mgB8gZc2 — This American Adam (@adamconner) July 5, 2019

Yep — there's a lot of smoke left around after fireworks! WHY? -> After dark, the atmosphere cools & a thin layer of stable air develops. The winds are light and no 'mixing' can occur — so smoke gets trapped near the surface. #wusa9weather @wusa9 @hbwx @tenacioustopper pic.twitter.com/T1c0EuMMJr — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) July 5, 2019

Beautiful fireworks show going on right now just one problem no one can see them. #smoke #humidity @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/L8AHVcWIJy — Jonathan Elias (@EliasABC7) July 5, 2019