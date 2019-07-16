‘You have to think about it?’ Kris Kobach goes down in epic flames when CNN’s Cuomo asks if he’d vote for a racist

Kris Kobach went down in flames going up against CNN host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, as the Kansas Republican attempted to “explain” what President Donald Trump “really said” about the four congresswomen of color he attacked Sunday.

Cuomo read Trump’s quotes aloud asking if they were racist.

“Now you’re editorializing it,” Kobach said. “The problem with Twitter, it’s 140 characters and since it’s so vague–”

As a point of fact, Trump used three tweets to say what he said about the women, not editing it down to 280 characters.

“He said the words,” Cuomo fact-checked.

“He didn’t say it the way you said that,” Kobach excused.

“He said the words,” Cuomo countered.

“He didn’t say it the way you said that,” Kobach retorted.

“Yes, he did,” Cuomo said, refusing to back down.

Kobach then said that Cuomo should put the tweets in context.

“Why doesn’t he say that to white people?” Cuomo asked.

Koback swore he would, but Cuomo shot back that Trump still hasn’t ever done it, he only attacked four women of color. Kobach argued that the argument to “leave” has been around since the 1960s, but Trump didn’t just say that the Democrats could leave, he told them to go back to where they came from.

“Just own it and say you know what, I’m okay with what he said!” Cuomo exclaimed.

“That’s the problem — there’s nothing racist about saying, ‘love it or leave it, love this country, stop saying false things about this country,'” Kobach said.

“That’s not what he said. And I just don’t get it,” Cuomo said.

He went on to ask Kobach if Trump had said something racist if he would still support the president.

“Um…” Kobach hesitated.

“You have to think about it?!” Cuomo exclaimed. “Would you still support him as president? You have to think about whether or not you would support a racist? Really?”

“I’d have to know who was running against him,” Kobach said.

“A racist?” Cuomo asked again.

“Look…” Kobach struggled.

“An admitted racist you would have to know more?” Cuomo interrupted.

Kobach called it a ridiculous hypothetical and refused to answer the question.

According to notes from President Donald Trump’s transition team, the staff was concerned about Kobach’s own history of racism. They put that one of his “red flags” was that he may have ties to white nationalism. They advised asking Kobach directly about those relationships and if he was willing to denounce them.

Watch the video below: