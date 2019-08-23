23 Texas cities were targeted in a ‘coordinated ransomware attack’
The majority of attacks were against small local governments, according to the state’s Department of Information Resources.
Cybersecurity experts have been deployed by the state to assess the damage from a “coordinated ransomware attack” that struck 23 Texas cities on Friday, state officials said.
Investigators hadn’t determined the origin of the attacks as of Friday evening and were still working to bring cities’ systems back online, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Information Resources. The department believes, however, that the attacks came from a “single threat actor.”
Ransomware attacks involve a type of malware that accesses an organization’s files, locks and encrypts them until a ransom is paid to get them back. The malicious software is often delivered through email attachments or links, and has cost cities across the country millions in damage to computer hardware.
The department declined to name the specific cities that were attacked, but said the majority were smaller local governments.
On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a “Level 2 Escalated Response” to the attacks, one step below the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s highest level of alert. The designation means the emergency is beyond the scope of local responders.
The Texas ransomware incidents follow recent attacks in other states including Florida, Maryland and New York.
BY TROY CLOSSON
Breaking Banner
Trump’s broken at least 8 huge promises he made to his base — and has already started blaming others
President Donald Trump, like all politicians, came into office promising to make bold and dramatic changes.
On Wednesday, Axios ran through some of the major things Trump promised to do as president — and which of those things he has accomplished or is working on.
On the one hand, Trump threw out a number of Obama-era regulations, appointed two ultra-conservative Supreme Court justices, dramatically harshened U.S. immigration policy, imposed tariffs on China, withdrew or began the process of withdrawing from a number of international agreements, and passed a major tax cut.
Breaking Banner
Trump insists ‘our economy is sooo strong’ — then blames ‘lamestream media’ if it tanks
President Donald Trump continued laying the groundwork to convince his supporters the looming recession was caused by the media, not his economic policies.
Trump and his White House aides have called into question economic data showing a recession on the horizon, saying the economy was fundamentally strong, while also suggesting a downturn was caused by his political enemies to undermine his re-election chances.
"The Fake News LameStream Media is doing everything possible the 'create' a U.S. recession," Trump tweeted, "even though the numbers & facts are working totally in the opposite direction. They would be willing to hurt many people, but that doesn’t matter to them. Our Economy is sooo strong, sorry!"
Breaking Banner
GOP donors are ‘rattled’ by bad economic signs and are searching for a Trump primary challenger: Former GOP senator
Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told the Washington Post on Wednesday that he's received calls from several nervous Republican donors who fear a slowing or shrinking economy will doom the GOP in 2020 -- and they're looking to find a primary challenger for President Donald Trump.
Although Flake declined to name the donors, he did say that they believe the GOP stands no chance of winning in 2020 if the economy sputters, especially since Trump's divisive leadership style has permanently alienated so many Americans.
"They are wondering, if the economy isn’t stellar next year, how is the party going to win?" Flake said. "By the president offending more people?"