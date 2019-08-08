Quantcast
Connect with us

8chan blasted by security expert as ‘safe haven’ for white supremacists to egg each other on to go on killing sprees

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” early Sunday morning, national security expert Juliette Kayyem lashed out at 8chan, the user-generated chatroom website, for being nothing more than a haven for white supremacists encouraging each other to commit atrocities.

Speaking with host Christi Paul, Kayyem got right to the point after it was pointed out that the El Paso shooter posted his racist manifesto on the board just before he went on his killing spree that left 20 dead.

“It’s legal because it is simply the sharing of ideas,” she said of the boards. “But what we are seeing with 8chan and others, it actually has become some sort of the announcement of my terror attack, as we saw it with El Paso, as well as a place that not just promotes this ideology but sort of eggs it on.”

“If you go on 8chan, that is essentially what it is doing, ‘do it, do it!’ this sort of peer pressure where these white supremacist ideologues are creating a safe haven,” she explained. Who knows who is going to go out and do a shooting? That’s the challenge here. Obviously, 8chan exists for this ideology. You don’t go on that platform but for this white supremacy.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘In America, the nightmares come when you wake up’: Americans respond to new mass overnight shooting

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

Americans, many still with broken hearts over the slaughter of 20 people at an El Paso, Texas Walmart, are responding to waking up to news that nine more people were shot to death at a bar in Dayton, Ohio. It is the second mass shooting in less than 24 hours, and the 250th mass shooting this year.

Death and injury toll from mass shootings attacks in public spaces in the past week across the US in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump, right-wing terrorism and the rise of the ‘white power’ movement

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

On March 15, in an event that shocked the conscience of the world, an avowed neo-Nazi and white supremacist murdered 50 people (and injured more than 40 others) in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. His killing spree ended only because he was confronted by an unarmed man named Abdul Aziz, who forced him to flee.

This story first ran at Salon in April, 2019.

This incident is not an isolated one. Contrary to the "lone wolf" narrative about right-wing terrorism, the Christchurch massacre was the work of a global right-wing movement that exchanges information and resources, radicalizing and indoctrinating vulnerable white people in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere. This "white power" movement is extremely dangerous: In addition to the recent events in New Zealand, there have been deadly attacks in the U.S., Britain, Canada, Norway and Sweden, among other places.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dayton mass shooting witness describes chaos outside bar: ‘When you hit the street you saw the bodies’

Published

50 mins ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

Interviewed early Sunday morning, two women who were inside a Dayton bar as a shooter opened fire, described the chaos and the bodies they saw after nine were killed and 16 wounded.

Speaking with a young woman identified as Tiffany, she was asked about a woman she had encountered earlier in the evening.

"You saw a young woman that you spoke to in one of the clubs that you were in and describe the next time you saw her" she was asked.

"She was laying on the concrete dead outside of the club that we were at," she replied recalling that earlier, "We told each other that we liked each other's outfits and we thought each other were cute."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image