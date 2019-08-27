Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A death sentence’: Trump reportedly moving to deport kids with cancer, HIV, and other deadly illnesses

Published

41 mins ago

on

“This is a new low for Trump. The administration is now literally deporting kids with cancer.”

The Trump administration has reportedly ended a program which allowed immigrants with serious illnesses to temporarily remain in the U.S., a move by the White House that rights advocates decried as “a death sentence” for children receiving treatment for cancer, HIV, and other life-threatening diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting from local NPR affiliate WBUR said the “medical deferred action” program permitted immigrants to stay in the U.S. for two-year periods if they could demonstrate “extreme medical need.”

“Many of the people affected by the policy change came to the U.S. through a visa or other permitted status and are requesting to stay beyond those terms to receive medical treatment,” WBUR reported Monday.

Immigrants living and receiving medical care in Massachusetts learned of the Trump administration’s policy change when they received letters from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services earlier this month warning them they will be deported if they don’t leave the country in 33 days.

According to CommonWealth Magazine, the immigrants facing deportation include children with “children with cancer, cystic fibrosis, HIV, and other illnesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronnie Millar, executive director of the Irish International Immigrant Center, which represents immigrants affected by the change, called the Trump administration’s move “inhumane and unjust” in an interview with CommonWealth Magazine.

During a press conference on Monday, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) blasted the Trump administration’s “inhumanity” and characterized the change in policy as an effort to “terrorize sick kids with cancer who are literally fighting for their lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a new low for Trump,” said Markey. “The administration is now literally deporting kids with cancer.”

The ACLU of Massachusetts vowed to take legal action to stop the Trump administration’s latest attack on immigrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will take this fight to the courts,” said Carol Rose, executive director of ACLU Massachusetts. “Lawyers are analyzing options right now.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

Steve King jokes about forced sterilization and Muslim concentration camps: ‘Everyone should eat pork’

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) may have hit a new low on Tuesday when he joked that Muslims in Chinese concentration camps should be forced to eat pork.

According to Paige Godden of Iowa Starting Line, King made the remarks while speaking at a town hall event.

Congressman Steve King tries to make a joke about China's alleged treatment of Muslims. He said the Chinese are sterilizing Muslim women and making them eat pork."That's the only part of that I agree with," King said. "Everyone should eat pork." pic.twitter.com/oyEsiq9GBh

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Don’t be fooled by the GOP backlash against Steve King — Republican racism is alive and well

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Rep. Steve King’s racism and sexism are so extreme that these days, even hard-right Republicans like Liz Cheney (daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are calling him out. The Iowa congressman has said that the term “white nationalist” should not be considered offensive, and he recently cited rape and incest as two ways to prevent low birth rates. But journalist Zak Cheney-Rice, in an article published in New York Magazine this week, argues that GOP attacks on King are merely a smokescreen — and that no matter how many Republicans decide to throw King under the bus, racism and bigotry are alive and well in the GOP.

Continue Reading
 

Latest Headlines

‘A death sentence’: Trump reportedly moving to deport kids with cancer, HIV, and other deadly illnesses

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

"This is a new low for Trump. The administration is now literally deporting kids with cancer."

The Trump administration has reportedly ended a program which allowed immigrants with serious illnesses to temporarily remain in the U.S., a move by the White House that rights advocates decried as "a death sentence" for children receiving treatment for cancer, HIV, and other life-threatening diseases.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image