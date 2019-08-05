‘Abject insincerity’: Conservative trashes Trump’s ‘infuriating’ mass shooting speech in scathing column

On Monday, President Donald Trump addressed the nation following two mass shootings in less than 24 hours, declaring that hatred has no place in America. He also promised the swift application of the federal death penalty, even as more states are backing away from the practice.

At least one of the shooters appears to have been inspired by the president’s rhetoric about Mexicans and the Wall.

Writing in the Washington Post Monday, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin decried the absurdity of Trump preaching against hate. Rubin counted off just a few of the instances in which the president has inspired hate.

“After stoking white nationalism, accusing a federal judge of being unfair because of his Mexican heritage, declaring there were some “very fine” people marching with neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, demonizing refugees as an “invasion” and “infestation,” instigating a policy to rip migrant children from their parents’ arms, telling four nonwhite members of Congress to “go back” where they came from and cheering the burglary at the home of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) — whose city he claimed was “rodent and rat-infested” — President Trump finally appeared before the public Monday morning to say, ‘In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. … Hate has no place in America.’” Rubin writes.

“It would be laughable if it were not so infuriating,” Rubin says. He blamed a wide swath of issues, including social media, but refused to take responsibility for his own mistakes. “There was no sincere remorse for his own role in fanning racism. As a final insult and indication of abject insincerity, he ended with “and may God bless the people of Toledo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She outlines why Trump lacks the character to be a moral compass in hard times. “Trump is uniquely unsuited to the moment not only because he lacks empathy and decency,” she writes. “If we as a country truly want to speak with one voice and condemn hate, we must collectively throw him out of office. He’s the largest, loudest megaphone for white nationalism and for anti-immigrant fervor. He’s an implacable opponent of serious gun safety legislation. He is not merely in the way. He is the problem.”