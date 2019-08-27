Abuse victims rain hell on ‘coward’ Jeffrey Epstein in emotional court appearance

Women who say they were victims late Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday appeared in court to rain hell on the man who allegedly molested them when they were teenage girls.
The Miami Herald reports that more than a dozen women showed up at a courtroom in Manhattan to testify about the years of abuse they suffered under Epstein, who died from an apparent suicide while in prison earlier this month.
Courtney Wild, who says she was just 14 years old when Epstein began abusing her, called Epstein a “coward” because he killed himself before being forced to watch his alleged victims denounce him to his face.
Another alleged victim, in a statement released by attorney Lisa Bloom, said that “I can’t say that I’m pleased he committed suicide, but I am at peace knowing he will not be able to hurt anyone else.”
According to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz, two women at the court used their time to encourage prosecutors to bring down the hammer on all of Epstein’s helpers and enablers.
“They need to be held accountable — all of them,” the women said in a prepared statement. “This is not about how he died but about how he lived. He did not act alone. We trust the government is listening.”
