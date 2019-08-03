Multiple fatalities and injuries at Texas mall after reported shooters apprehended: El Paso mayor

This story will be updated as more reports come in.

KTSM Live feed:

On Saturday, the El Paso Police Department confirmed that there is an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, urging locals to stay away from the area:

Just talked to El Paso Mayor’s office. Chief of staff confirmed fatalities from a shooting at a Walmart In El Paso. She also confirmed suspects in custody (unclear how many). Considered fluid, and active situation. El Paso Police working w/ FBI. — Leyla Santiago (@leylasantiago) August 3, 2019

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

KTSM has now confirmed that 18 people have been shot at the Walmart across the street from the mall, with multiple injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a man with an AK-47 opened fire in the parking lot. One witness told CBS News that he was about to enter the Walmart when he heard what sounded like ten gunshots and, he believes, two armed people. He saw one elderly woman fall to the ground, but did not know whether she was shot.

Watch shoppers at a JCPenney in the mall being given active shooter instructions (footage posted by MSNBC but filmed by KTSM):

Watch KTSM footage of the scene here:

WTVO footage here:

Additional coverage here:

