Quantcast
Connect with us

Multiple fatalities and injuries at Texas mall after reported shooters apprehended: El Paso mayor

Published

1 hour ago

on

This story will be updated as more reports come in.

KTSM Live feed:

On Saturday, the El Paso Police Department confirmed that there is an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, urging locals to stay away from the area:

ADVERTISEMENT

KTSM has now confirmed that 18 people have been shot at the Walmart across the street from the mall, with multiple injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a man with an AK-47 opened fire in the parking lot. One witness told CBS News that he was about to enter the Walmart when he heard what sounded like ten gunshots and, he believes, two armed people. He saw one elderly woman fall to the ground, but did not know whether she was shot.
Watch shoppers at a JCPenney in the mall being given active shooter instructions (footage posted by MSNBC but filmed by KTSM):

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch KTSM footage of the scene here:

ADVERTISEMENT

WTVO footage here:

Additional coverage here:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Marianne Williamson and Silicon Valley are the dead ends of the Hippie Era

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

There are no hippies on Haight Street anymore. Along the eponymous road in the storied San Francisco neighborhood, arguable birthplace of the counterculture movement, tourist shops hawk tie-dye memorabilia to commemorate hippie culture, music and style. Yet aside from physical tchotchkes, the spirit of the 1960s no longer permeates the Haight: gone are the grinning, barefoot peaceniks, as are the free clinic and the Diggers. In their place? Aggrieved, techie millionaire property-owners whose primary spiritual tenets are not free love but property values.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Multiple fatalities and injuries at El Paso mall after reported shooters apprehended: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

This story will be updated as more reports come in.

KTSM Live feed:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pulled Ratcliffe’s nomination just after Senate GOPers learned about his link to whistleblower scandal: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew the nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to take over from Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence. He blamed the media frenzy for making the nomination untenable, as commentators had scrutinized his lack of qualifications and his fudged claims about prosecuting terrorists.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]