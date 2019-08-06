WATCH LIVE: Police respond after gunshots reported at Walmart store in Baton Rouge

Gunshots were reported Tuesday afternoon during an altercation at a Walmart in Baton Rouge.

The shooting was reported around noon at the Louisiana retailer, and police were sent to the scene, reported WBRZ-TV.

WEHT-TV reported that one person was shot and another person was taken into custody, and that police may be looking for a second person of interest.

One victim was listed in fair condition at Baton Rouge General Hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the medical facility.

The shooting comes just days after a gunman killed 21 people at a Walmart in El Paso, and another gunman killed nine outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar.