Ainsley Earhardt explodes when Fox News legal analyst blows off Dayton shooter’s ‘rape list’ as insignificant

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt blew up after legal analyst Andrew Napolitano suggested a “rape list” shouldn’t necessarily be considered a red flag.

The gunman who killed nine people in Dayton drew up a “rape list” of girls at his high school a decade ago, recalled classmates, and was later disciplined for a “hit list” — but neither of those reported incidents stopped him from legally purchasing the firearms he used in a mass shooting.

“Judge, this is just common sense,” Earhardt said. “We all knew someone in high school you thought, gosh, they have potential to be someone great, but they are probably going to blow it.’ There are these people — this guy, that’s a red flag.”

Napolitano disagreed, saying nothing in the shooter’s background seemed to predict his violent tendencies.

“Red flags are apparent only with hindsight,” he said. “No one would have said this about this guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Erahardt was aghast.

“Really?” she exclaimed. “If my kid had a rape list, I would, A., get that kid a lot of help, a lot of prayer, and I would not want a gun in that child’s hand. That’s just common sense.”

Napolitano persisted, saying the 24-year-old shooter’s actions as a teenager should not have prevented him from later buying guns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an adult, this is not a child, this is a child when he wrote the list,” Napolitano said. “I’m certainly not defending his behavior — his behavior is reprehensible, but honest, decent, law-abiding people should not lose their rights because some judge thinks they might do something in the future. That’s the Soviet Union model, not the American.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to joke about ordering body armor, like Iron Man’s suit, through the mail, but Earhardt still couldn’t get over Napolitano’s dismissal of the rape list.

“This kid if he wrote a rape list at 18,” she said. “I’m sure there is a lot of things he did at 19, 20, 21 that were red flags, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT