Ainsley Earhardt explodes when Fox News legal analyst blows off Dayton shooter’s ‘rape list’ as insignificant
“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt blew up after legal analyst Andrew Napolitano suggested a “rape list” shouldn’t necessarily be considered a red flag.
The gunman who killed nine people in Dayton drew up a “rape list” of girls at his high school a decade ago, recalled classmates, and was later disciplined for a “hit list” — but neither of those reported incidents stopped him from legally purchasing the firearms he used in a mass shooting.
“Judge, this is just common sense,” Earhardt said. “We all knew someone in high school you thought, gosh, they have potential to be someone great, but they are probably going to blow it.’ There are these people — this guy, that’s a red flag.”
Napolitano disagreed, saying nothing in the shooter’s background seemed to predict his violent tendencies.
“Red flags are apparent only with hindsight,” he said. “No one would have said this about this guy.”
Erahardt was aghast.
“Really?” she exclaimed. “If my kid had a rape list, I would, A., get that kid a lot of help, a lot of prayer, and I would not want a gun in that child’s hand. That’s just common sense.”
Napolitano persisted, saying the 24-year-old shooter’s actions as a teenager should not have prevented him from later buying guns.
“This is an adult, this is not a child, this is a child when he wrote the list,” Napolitano said. “I’m certainly not defending his behavior — his behavior is reprehensible, but honest, decent, law-abiding people should not lose their rights because some judge thinks they might do something in the future. That’s the Soviet Union model, not the American.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to joke about ordering body armor, like Iron Man’s suit, through the mail, but Earhardt still couldn’t get over Napolitano’s dismissal of the rape list.
“This kid if he wrote a rape list at 18,” she said. “I’m sure there is a lot of things he did at 19, 20, 21 that were red flags, too.”
Ainsley Earhardt blows up at Andrew Napolitano when he says the Dayton shooter’s high school rape list was a “red flag … only with hindsight.” pic.twitter.com/2ViHtrYbhB
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 6, 2019
CNN
El Paso Republican squirms while defending Trump’s claim that Mexicans are ‘invading’ his city
Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, appeared on CNN Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump's frequent use of the word "invasion" to describe immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico.
During an interview, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Telles what he made of the fact that the white supremacist El Paso shooter used the same rhetoric of Mexicans "invading" the United States that the president regularly uses.
Telles replied that he didn't see it as a problem because the president was only talking about undocumented immigrants.
"The rhetoric we talk about is picked up in pieces," Telles said. "He has called it an invasion. But he's talking about people that are here illegally! Those are the ones! He was smart enough to figure out that we have a border problem and called it a 'crisis,' which it was."
Breaking Banner
White teen from powerful political family gets banned from school over insanely racist gun video
On Monday, WOLO reported that a 16-year-old South Carolina student has been expelled from the Cardinal Newman School, banned from the property, and faces criminal charges following a violent, racial-slur-laden social media post in which he shoots a box of shoes representing black people.
"Howdy. I'm Parker Mustian, and I hate black prople," he can be heard saying in the video as he loads a rifle. "They're the worst. They're stinky and they just suck. They're just bad people. You'll notice over there, there's a box of Jordans — the favorite pair of shoes for a black man. I'm gonna show you what I think of the black man."
‘Gun Society’: Foreign countries issue warnings to their citizens about ‘indiscriminate’ US gun violence
At least six countries have warned their citizens about gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S.
Foreign countries are warning their citizens to exercise caution and avoid areas and events where large groups of people gather while in the United States, in response to America’s epidemic of deadly gun violence.
The three most recent warnings come from Japan, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday, after a weekend of deadly domestic terror and mass shootings, warning citizens about “growing indiscriminate violence” in the U.S., as the L.A. Times reports.