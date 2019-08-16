Alarm as Trump requests permanent reauthorization of NSA mass spying program exposed by Snowden
“The White House is calling for reauthorization of a program that security agencies have used to spy on innocent people, violate their privacy, and chill free speech.”
Civil liberties groups and privacy advocates raised alarm Thursday after the Trump administration called on Congress to reauthorize an NSA mass surveillance program that was exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden.
The New York Times, which obtained the Trump administration’s request to Congress, reportedthat “the administration urged lawmakers to make permanent the legal authority for the National Security Agency to gain access to logs of Americans’ domestic communications, the USA Freedom Act.”
“It’s long past time that this surveillance program was shuttered once and for all.”
—Patrick Toomey, ACLU
“The law, enacted after the intelligence contractor Edward J. Snowden revealed the existence of the program in 2013, is set to expire in December, but the Trump administration wants it made permanent,” according to the Times.
The administration claimed in its letter to Congress—which was signed by outgoing National Intelligence chief Dan Coats—that the NSA has suspended the spying program, but Free Press Action government relations director Sandra Fulton said in a statement that this “should give little comfort to those whose privacy rights are routinely violated by authorities.”
“The White House is calling for reauthorization of a program that security agencies have used to spy on innocent people, violate their privacy, and chill free speech,” said Fulton. “The NSA program permits the mapping of relationships among members of marginalized communities and distant associates of targeted individuals, even when most individuals in those communities were never suspected of wrongdoing.”
“Historically, authorities have used such overbroad authority to harass members of these communities,” Fulton added, “especially those who speak out when their rights are under threat.”
Patrick Toomey, senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s National Security Project, urged Congress to ignore the Trump administration’s request and let the surveillance program die.
“It’s long past time that this surveillance program was shuttered once and for all,” Toomey told the Times. “The NSA has been vacuuming up hundreds of millions of Americans’ call records as part of a program that is hopelessly complex and lacks any discernible evidence of its value. We should not leave such a sweeping, unaccountable power in the hands of our spy agencies.”
Breaking Banner
‘Final proof that he has gone mad’: Denmark mocks Trump’s reported desire to buy Greenland
Amid reports that President Donald Trump has directed aides to examine whether the United States can purchase Greenland—an autonomous territory of Denmark—Danish lawmakers on Friday condemned the idea as both absurd and "grotesque."
Allen West launches bid for Texas GOP chair
West will take on James Dickey, who has served as state Republican chair since 2017. Republican delegates will elect their next state party chair at the Texas GOP convention in May.
Allen West, a former congressman from Florida, announced Thursday he is running for Texas GOP chair, challenging current party leader James Dickey for the position.
“I’m jumping back into this fray,” West said in a Facebook live Thursday. “We need to have strong, principled voices — constitutional conservatives.”
Delegates are scheduled to elect the next state party chair at the Texas GOP convention in May 2020.
Ai Weiwei fears ‘Tiananmen’ crackdown in Hong Kong
Watching the Hong Kong protests from afar, Chinese dissident-artist Ai Weiwei fears the worst, warning of a repeat of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.
"I don't think any prediction is too big," the 61-year-old told AFP in an interview in his Berlin studio.
China "is a society which sacrifices anything to maintain its control," he warned.
"In 1989, the whole world was watching and the tanks crushed the students, ... a peaceful demonstration."
Ai's bleak warning comes after two months of protests that have turned increasingly violent, and as Beijing has massed security forces nearby on the mainland in a show of force.