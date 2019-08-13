‘All he does is watch TV, golf and scam the rubes’: Trump ripped for late-night Twitter meltdown

President Donald Trump spent a great deal of time on his favorite social media platform while on vacation at his golf course in New Jersey.

Trump’s latest golf vacation has put the total cost of his hobby at $111 million in tax dollars.

Trump tweeted and retweet two-dozen times on Tuesday, including multiple attacks on CNN.

At 10:38 p.m. in Bedminster, the commander-in-chief was tweeting about watching Fox News.

Great interview of Ron Vitiello, Former Acting Ice Director, by @JesseBWatters, on @FoxNews, about all of the work that is being (& has been) done on our Southern Border. Thanks Ron, terrific job! Now if only the Democrats would fix the Loopholes & Asylum. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

The internet was not impressed with the President’s incessant tweeting to his 63 million Twitter followers.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

All he does is watch TV, golf and scam the rubes https://t.co/gw0cLrlrnn — Full Boar Socialism (@JesseLaGreca) August 14, 2019

Fox News is Romper Room for racists — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 14, 2019

Thought he wasn't allowed to delete tweets — Marcus (@mnb84) August 14, 2019

It took you 15 minutes to fix your typos? — Will LeGate (@williamlegate) August 14, 2019

Dementia patients in nursing homes watch tv all day and rant about it. — Lbsmith (@lbsmith) August 14, 2019

I was watching Anderson Cooper. They called you a #softhandedmanbaby . Way better. — DMartins (@DMartins56) August 14, 2019

You had me at Fox News. I’d rather have a root canal than listen to that BS — David Maciel (@D_Maciel) August 14, 2019

Donald Trump’s border wall, which has no chance of stopping illegal immigration, would cost more than our entire space program. Should go back to the moon every decade and properly fund NASA, not rely on corporations who don’t care about their environmental impact #FactCheckMAGA — Professional Student, JD, LLM 🍷📚🎤🎼🎹🗼🎭 (@somebodystop_me) August 14, 2019

Glad to hear we are securing the border with South America. My big concern is them bringing soccer over. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 14, 2019