Bill Maher rips Trump’s recession — says new slogan should be ‘Make America Atlantic City Again’
The host of “Real Time” on HBO sarcastically mocked President Donald Trump for being a “financial genius” as the nation braces for a recession.
Comedian Bill Mayer began by noting that Trump “wants to buy Greenland and rename it New Ivanka” the president’s “two Nurenberg rallies.”
But he quickly moved to discuss the stock market turmoil.
“Trump, the financial genius, is driving the economy off a cliff,” he said.
“Make America Atlantic City Again,” should be his new slogan.
“Did you see what happened to the stock market this week? I spent more time gasping for breath than Jeffrey Epstein,” Maher added.
Watch:
Maher from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.
Rick Wilsons destroys Trumps for ’punitive ‘dickishness’ and ‘performative assholery’ on HBO’s Real Time
Republican strategist Rick Wilson slammed the Trump administration on HBO's "Real Time" with Bill Maher on Friday.
Wilson is the author of the 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.
The GOP consultant said America needs to replace the "Goddamn oil lobbyist who runs the f*cking EPA right now."
"This is just punitive dickishness by these people," Wilson charged. "They're just doing this to be *ssholes, they want their base to be like, 'we're taking those regulations away."
"It is just performative assholery," he added.
