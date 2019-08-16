Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Maher rips Trump’s recession — says new slogan should be ‘Make America Atlantic City Again’

Published

31 mins ago

on

The host of “Real Time” on HBO sarcastically mocked President Donald Trump for being a “financial genius” as the nation braces for a recession.

Comedian Bill Mayer began by noting that Trump “wants to buy Greenland and rename it New Ivanka” the president’s “two Nurenberg rallies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But he quickly moved to discuss the stock market turmoil.

“Trump, the financial genius, is driving the economy off a cliff,” he said.

“Make America Atlantic City Again,” should be his new slogan.

“Did you see what happened to the stock market this week? I spent more time gasping for breath than Jeffrey Epstein,” Maher added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Maher from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Rick Wilsons destroys Trumps for ’punitive ‘dickishness’ and ‘performative assholery’ on HBO’s Real Time

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

Republican strategist Rick Wilson slammed the Trump administration on HBO's "Real Time" with Bill Maher on Friday.

Wilson is the author of the 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.

The GOP consultant said America needs to replace the "Goddamn oil lobbyist who runs the f*cking EPA right now."

"This is just punitive dickishness by these people," Wilson charged. "They're just doing this to be *ssholes, they want their base to be like, 'we're taking those regulations away."

"It is just performative assholery," he added.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Bill Maher rips Trump’s recession — says new slogan should be ‘Make America Atlantic City Again’

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

The host of "Real Time" on HBO sarcastically mocked President Donald Trump for being a "financial genius" as the nation braces for a recession.

Comedian Bill Mayer began by noting that Trump "wants to buy Greenland and rename it New Ivanka" the president's "two Nurenberg rallies."

But he quickly moved to discuss the stock market turmoil.

"Trump, the financial genius, is driving the economy off a cliff," he said.

"Make America Atlantic City Again," should be his new slogan.

"Did you see what happened to the stock market this week? I spent more time gasping for breath than Jeffrey Epstein," Maher added.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Rachel Maddow reports on why the NRA is ‘freaked out’ about Oliver North testimony

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow reported on the ongoing scandals engulfing the National Rifle Association on Friday evening.

Maddow began the show by introducing Letitia James, the new Attorney General of New York, who is investigating the NRA.

"But today Tish James ended up in the headlines for an unusual reason. Today she was sued. She didn’t sue somebody or bring a case against somebody. She herself was sued by the NRA," Maddow reported. "The NRA, this sort of powerful right-wing, pro-gun advocacy group. If you have been following news about the NRA recently at all, you know they are embroiled in all sorts of legal drama."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image