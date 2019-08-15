Quantcast
Connect with us

Black Idaho man charged with first degree murder for crashing his car — family told he should be lynched

Published

2 hours ago

on

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Tiffany Mitchell met her husband, Cedric, the week she went to Phoenix, Arizona, to look for a new place to live. She wanted to leave Twin Falls, Idaho, because of what she describes as the town’s pervasive racism. She flew back on a Sunday, he visited her on a Tuesday, and never left. They decided to stay in Twin Falls because the weather there was better for his asthma. He got a job at a sugar factory. A few years later they were married.

She had kids from a previous marriage. Her first husband, Cody Hanks, was shot and killed by a police officer. After Tiffany and Cedric got married, they had two kids of their own, creating a large, interracial family.

On June 7th, 35-year-old Mitchell was driving down Heyward Avenue, a flat-two lane road dotted by fast-food joints and trees. He was going between 75 and 79 miles, according to the affidavit of probable cause, in a 30 mile an hour zone. Dwayne Steiner’s 1997 Dodge Ram was parked at the intersection, waiting at a red light. Mitchell’s car struck Steiner from behind, causing both cars to jump into oncoming traffic, colliding with two other vehicles. Mitchell was airlifted to a hospital in Boise, while Dwayne and his wife Marryann Steiner were taken to a hospital in Twin Falls. Maryann Steiner died of her injuries two days later.

At his arraignment in July, prosecutors charged Mitchell with first-degree murder and seven counts of felony aggravated battery (for the other people injured in the crash). In Idaho, first-degree murder is punishable by death or life in prison. The lead prosecutor in the case, Grant Loebs, tells Raw Story that he’s not sure whether he’ll pursue capital punishment. “I don’t know, it’s too early to think about the death penalty.” He claims that there’s no way it was an accident. “It’s not like ‘Oops, I was texting. Nobody believes that.” The state is arguing that Mitchell hadn’t tried to brake or swerve before the collision.

His wife disagrees. “He did not do this on purpose. He would never hurt anyone else.” Steiner and Mitchell did not know one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family thinks underlying health issues might have contributed to the crash.

The judge refused bond, so Mitchell is in jail, while his wife struggles to figure out how to feed the kids and make enough money to pay for a decent lawyer and deal with the thousands of dollars in court fees. She works with people with disabilities five days a week and as a home care provider four days a week.

“My three-year-old talks in his sleep and says “Can someone find my Daddy?” Mitchell tells Raw Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case deviates from standard procedure. For example, California has a specific vehicular manslaughter charge, which is a misdemeanor, carrying a maximum of one year in prison. A review of recent traffic fatalities in Idaho shows that the standard punishment is far less serious. A white pick-up driver in Blane, Idaho, killed three little girls while driving drunk last Saturday. He’s being charged with three felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and two charges of aggravated DUI, reports the Idaho Statesman. Another fatal car crash in August led to the death of a man’s wife and drugs found meth and heroin in the car. So far he’s been charged with drug possession. In July, a seven-year-old-boy was struck and killed while riding his bike. No one was charged in his death.

The severity of the charges has raised Mitchell’s suspicions that prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs is trying to look “tough-on-crime” to get re-elected. She also thinks it’s only happening because her husband’s black, and points out that other recent traffic deaths involved white people.

Mitchel’s suspicions that her husband’s treatment may be race-related were further aroused after members of the community posted vicious attacks to social media, including suggestions that Mitchell be hung or lynched.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just take him out and hang him, that’s what he deserves,” Lisa Sallee Bratt wrote on Facebook. Bratt, who is married to a Chris Bratt, Deputy Sheriff of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, declined to comment.

Raw Story obtained screen grabs of Bratt’s comments and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his adopted sons tried to stop the social media bullying. He said, ‘That’s my dad. And he’s raised me to be a respectable member of society. He has small children.’ They told him to fuck off, that his children should know he’s a murderer.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Threatening letters warn black North Carolina officials to ‘go back’ where they came from or ‘we’ll round you up’

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

On Thursday, WCNC News reported that a number of African-American community leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina were sent a series of threatening, racist letters.

"Each of you despicable BLACK democrats should be tarred and feathered and run out of town (my town) on a rail," said the letter to Charlotte city Councilman Braxton Winston. "I do believe you need to go back to where you came from if you don’t BEGIN to show this great country some RESPECT and HONOR."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wall Street Journal torches Trump adviser Navarro for being the architect behind US economic chaos

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

In a blunt and uncharacteristically sarcastic broadside aimed at Donald Trump's administration, an obviously furious editorial board of the conservative Wall Street Journal trashed adviser Peter Navarro for being the driving force behind policies that appear to be driving the entire world's economy into recession.

With the market plummeting and the president trying to blame the Fed for the crashing economy, the editors of the Journal said the source of the economic chaos can be found in the White House.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New Hampshire GOP fears Trump will endorse widely despised crony for Senate

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that Republicans in New Hampshire are dreading the possibility President Donald Trump will play up the possible candidacy of Corey Lewandowski for Senate during his rally in Manchester.

Lewandowski, who served as Trump's campaign manager prior to Paul Manafort and faced controversy for manhandling a Breitbart reporter, has reportedly been toying with the idea of a Senate run in New Hampshire. But Republicans there don't want him.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image