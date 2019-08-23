Bolsonaro’s ‘disastrous’ policies on Amazon led to fires, say observers
“We must stand together behind the Indigenous communities and leaders across the Amazon region—from Brazil to Ecuador and beyond. For them the Amazon is more than the lungs of the world, it is their home.”
The Amazon is burning and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is to blame.
That’s the general consensus from observers and green groups who say the right-wing firebrand’s anti-environmental policies shoulder the lion’s share of the responsibility for thousands of fires across the rainforest, known as the world’s lungs
The fires, as writer Wendi Muse pointed out on Twitter, aren’t spontaneous, but are believed to be set by farmers and others looking to clear the land for development.
“Just a gentle reminder that the fires in the Amazon are intentional,” said Muse. “It’s not a forest fire type situation. It’s an intentional setting ablaze of the forest by the fascist Brazilian government, agrobusiness, and ranching oligarchs.”
Just a gentle reminder that the fires in the amazon are intentional. It’s not a forest fire type situation. It’s an intentional setting ablaze of the forest by the fascist brazilian govt + agrobusiness & ranching oligarchs. Wording matters. Don’t hide who is doing this & why.
— Wendi Muse (@MuseWendi) August 21, 2019
350.org founder Bill McKibben made the connection between the fires and the Bolsonaro government explicit in a column for NBC Think Thursday:
It’s not often you can pinpoint one person as the culprit for something on this scale, but the midday darkness is the direct result of the election of Jair Bolsonaro to the country’s presidency last year. Bolsonaro, who has told people, supposedly ironically, to call him “Captain Chainsaw,” campaigned on the theory that his country’s economic development had been limited by the world’s affection for the Amazon, and he made clear that those who wanted to cut it down had little to fear from his administration. He even fired the head of the federal agency tasked with monitoring by satellite the extent of deforestation, when he found that deforestation was increasing.
Bolsonaro has taken to relying on baseless conspiracy theories that the blazes are the result of aggressive NGOs targeting his government as well as swiping at the Amazon’s indigenous population who have fought the destruction of the rainforest for decades.
“The Indians, do you want me to blame the Indians?” Bolsonaro said to reporters, according to the BBC. “Do you want me to blame the Martians?… Everyone is a suspect, but the biggest suspects are NGOs.”
Bolsonaro also said his government was unable to fight the fires.
“There aren’t the resources,” he said. “This chaos has arrived.”
The Bolsonaro government has drastically increased the rate of deforestation in Brazil, as Common Dreams reported in June.
In a statement, Amnesty International secretary general Kumi Naidoo said that no excuses were sufficient to dodge the facts.
“The responsibility to stop the wildfires that have been raging in the Amazon rainforest for several weeks now lies squarely with President Bolsonaro and his government,” said Naidoo. “They must change their disastrous policy of opening up the rainforest for destruction, which is what has paved the way for this current crisis.”
“We must stand together behind the Indigenous communities and leaders across the Amazon region—from Brazil to Ecuador and beyond,” added Naidoo. “For them the Amazon is more than the lungs of the world, it is their home.”
Breaking Banner
‘Manic, unhinged and unnerving’: MSNBC host warns that Trump’s erratic behavior has ‘crossed the threshold’
MSNBC guest host John Heilemann warned on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s behavior has been “manic, unhinged, and unnerving” in recent days — and some fear it will only get worse.
Heilemann was filling in for Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House.”
He noted at the top of the show that Trump’s behavior has driven a consensus this week that he’s even less even-keeled than usual — which is saying a lot.
“The world is reeling and offering a collective judgment of O-M-G and W-T-F,” Heilmann said. He then played a clip of Trump’s bizarre, belligerent, and blatantly racist comments. He claimed that “no one can be trusted,” that Jews who vote for Democrats are “disloyal,” and that he is “the Chosen One.”
Trump is going off the rails because he fears prosecution if he loses re-election: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika
President Donald Trump's recent outbursts have been triggered by his all-consuming fears about the economy tanking his re-election chances, according to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
The president's behavior has been even more erratic than usual this week, the "Morning Joe" hosts agreed, and they believe he's worried about his sagging poll numbers and a possible recession on the horizon.
"That 'genius' is at a 36 percent now," Scarborough said. "You've actually been saying for the past week or two that you believe that even his more unbalanced behavior that's been noted by The Atlantic, and it's been noted by Jonathan Lemire and the Associated Press, and it's been noted by Gene (Robinson), and it's been noted by conservatives.
Subsidizing underfunded schools, US teachers spend $459 of their own money each year on classroom supplies
Union leader responds to new analysis with vow that educators will continue "to fight to fund our future, to fight the defunding and underinvestment that created this crisis in the first place."
As students, parents, and educators enter the start of a new school year, the think tank Economic Policy Institute published an analysis Thursday that American K-12 public school teachers spend an average of $459 on classroom supplies for which they are not reimbursed.