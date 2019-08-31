Boston ‘Straight Pride’ marchers overwhelmed by mockery, dancing counter-protesters and ‘Boston hates you’ chants

The Straight Pride Parade held in Boston on Saturday was greeted by counter-protesters — and a large degree of ridicule.

“In dueling demonstrations about a mile apart, a Straight Pride Parade with a few hundred marchers holding small American flags stepped off at noon from Copley Square as a vocal counterprotest continued to grow at City Hall Plaza, the destination of the controversial march,” the Boston Globe reported Saturday. “Hundreds of police, many with gas masks and helmets, stood watch or walked beside the parade toward Government Center, where protest organizers pumped up the crowd with chants such as ‘No justice, no peace, no racist police’ and ‘We’re here, we’re queer, we’re fabulous.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The parade was organized by the group Super Happy Fun America, whose leaders have denied allegations of bigotry,” the newspaper noted. “Protesters, however, called the parade an affront to the LBGTQ community that is intended to stoke discrimination.”

“Parade organizer Mark Sahady is part of Resist Marxism, a group founded by an alt-right leader that has a history of violence. That group helped organize a ‘free speech’ rally in Boston in 2017 that critics said attracted white nationalists,” the Globe noted.

Here are some of the images from Boston:

The #StraightPride parade was exactly as short, pathetic, and poorly attended as I hoped it would be. As if you could have a good parade without queer people. — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/SpillerOfTea/status/1167836712912982022

Since we all love crowd-size, as of 1:20pm – the folks up on the steps are Milo + #StraightPride's crowd… …and the one after the pan to the right is OUR crowd 😎🤟 pic.twitter.com/6bLqUeHesW — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists say they thought the “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston was a Trump rally #WCVB pic.twitter.com/n3YdXjK9sG — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) August 31, 2019

Time for another musical performance, definitely a party feel to this gathering pic.twitter.com/TKuMiXgBke — Aimee Ortiz (@aimee_ortiz) August 31, 2019

A city’s budget is a statement of its values? Today we learned that Marty Walsh’s Boston will pay $$$? overtime for 100s of police to protect a few dozen right-wing #StraightPride hate protestors, but won’t provide pencils, papers or crayons for the 85,000 kids in #BPS.#bospoli pic.twitter.com/8B3YB7rdi6 — Mom needs coffee (@CarCarll) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

straight pride parade: “the straight pride parade is not a homophobic event!” also the straight pride parade: “I AM ANTI-GAY!” and screaming F*GGOT at queer people while wearing a “socialism is for f*gs” shirt pic.twitter.com/peevwJlabw — molly 🐶 (@socialistdogmom) August 31, 2019

Over five buses full of police in full gear are following the “Straight Pride Parade” #FuckStraightPride #StraightPride pic.twitter.com/VyneEl1rDj — Althea Smith (@ctrl_althea_del) August 31, 2019

While we're all out protesting the Straight Pride parade, remember that @marty_walsh granted a permit to let a few disgruntled fascists march, shutting down major streets, on the weekend the college students come back and the entire city moves house. #bospoli #mapoli — Claire Blechman (@cblechman) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Can’t hear the Straight Pride speeches over the crowd outside chanting “bottoms and tops, we all hate cops” pic.twitter.com/KpHAqow45D — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 31, 2019

I love ‘Straight Pride’ events. I love the idea that the human mind is sophisticated enough to allow men who can’t get laid to conclude that it’s somehow because they’re heterosexual. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 31, 2019

Israel flags abound at the Straight Pride parade in Boston pic.twitter.com/1GhHN9zJ8L — Ben Lorber (@BenLorber8) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Straight Pride Parade— a grift event with connections to violent hate groups— have fewer than 20 people there. Three of them are teenagers who specifically said they just came out to troll the Parade. https://t.co/NVxnsyY7yn — AntiFash Gordon (@AntiFashGordon) August 31, 2019

Counter protesters screaming at Straight Pride participants. #StraightPride pic.twitter.com/Z8wDRuCI6G — Mike Luso 🖤🎙🇺🇸 (@ItsMikeLuso) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Let me ask you a question, have you ever had to come out as straight? I think the fuck not. Because your sexuality is considered the *norm. You will NEVER understand the struggle of being LGBT+ Who never loved you as a child? Go find validation elsewhere🙄#StraightPride pic.twitter.com/xKQ5NN2rWV — Wero ♡_*✧₊ ू(ʚ̴̶̷́ .̠ ʚ̴̶̷̥̀ ू) (@itsjustwero) August 31, 2019

Today is straight pride in Boston and I want all lgbt folks in Boston to stay as safe as possible, especially black lgbt folks because this parade is literally organized by white supremacists!!!! — Juniper Jones (@motherjuniper) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Was worried that Milo’s straight pride parade would cause traffic problems here my last day in Boston but the traffic, like Milo, appears irrelevant and overstated. — NumberOneHat (@Popehat) August 31, 2019

Straight Priders just rolled past some counter-protestors who blew whistles and yelled. People along the parade route say the turnout for #StraightPride “is pathetic” pic.twitter.com/XLkj3D2O4I — Quincy J. Walters (@quincy_walters) August 31, 2019

One more dance performance before the group ends the event with chants and lots of pride pic.twitter.com/gBgfznSMcM — Aimee Ortiz (@aimee_ortiz) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the Boston Straight Pride Parade floats is a car with a piece of paper reading, Blue Lives Matter taped to it. pic.twitter.com/oZsaCCi8Ap — Sam Bishop (@sebishop99) August 31, 2019

Cops kick a number of journalists out of Boston Straight Pride parade after argument where an officer didn’t want to be filmed and refused to give their badge number. pic.twitter.com/rXff2NwomE — Sam Bishop (@sebishop99) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

David here at the Boston Straight Pride Parade has been going on for the last 10 minutes ranting about how the Jews faked the holocaust, rule the world and created the LGBT movement to destroy America pic.twitter.com/awkkds7AAd — Sam Bishop (@sebishop99) August 31, 2019

straight pride is literally just cops pic.twitter.com/uhM0wyTbM3 — The Bad Boy of Online (@yung_kropotkin) August 31, 2019

Currently straight pride parade is being outnumbered 100 to around 15 by a group of elderly tourists on the other side of the park. pic.twitter.com/et1nXbBLez — Sam Bishop (@sebishop99) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out them moves! pic.twitter.com/XJw5C3o8MV — Aimee Ortiz (@aimee_ortiz) August 31, 2019

These two men traveled for 8 hours from Pennsylvania to Boston Straight Pride to represent the banned reddit subreddit /r/frenworld one is holding a pillow of Youtuber Sargon of Akkad pic.twitter.com/1i6HT8W8i1 — Sam Bishop (@sebishop99) August 31, 2019

Here's a guy with green makeup in a kekistan shirt holding a pillow with some weird anime version of sargon of akkad at the straight pride parade. As a straight guy I'm really glad this guy is out there fighting for my rights. pic.twitter.com/oS4fpQaJud — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) August 31, 2019

These guys walked in shouting “gamers rise up!” pic.twitter.com/YnBxN7diwT — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 31, 2019

A lot of businesses along the #StraightPride route have rainbow flags out, or in the case of this building, signs saying "Go home alt-right scum." pic.twitter.com/EfWhrrVL29 — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 31, 2019

A Straight Pride Parade is a participation trophy for dudebros who are angry nobody ever swipes right on them. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 31, 2019

OK. I’m here in Copley Square at #StraightPride parade for @WBUR. As at past “Resist Marxism” rallies, there seems to be an 1:1 press-to-participant ratio at the moment. And @bostonpolice outnumber us all one hour before the start. pic.twitter.com/0LDxacKWIt — Max Larkin (@jmlarkin) August 31, 2019