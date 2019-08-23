#BoycottJimmyJohns trends after photo resurfaces showing restaurant’s owner with thumbs-up next to dead elephant
The hashtag #BoycottJimmyJohns started to gain traction this Friday after an old photo of the fast-food chain’s owner resurfaced, showing him sitting on a dead elephant he killed with both thumbs up.
The hashtag was sparked by Twitter personality and animal advocate Brother Nature, who retweeted the photo and declared, “We boycotting Jimmy Johns.”
We boycotting Jimmy Johns https://t.co/pIjgVbJmCM
— Brother Nature (@BrotherNature) August 23, 2019
The man in the photo is Jimmy John Liautaud, who founded the sandwich chain in 1983, Newsweek reports.
Amongst the wave of tweets that followed Brother Nature’s initial post, one person shared additional images of Liautaud posing with dead animals.
The owner of Jimmy Johns is a repeat offender.
Feel free to stop buying his sandwiches and funding his inhumane exploits. pic.twitter.com/nPBWhtHXO0
— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) August 23, 2019
“The owner of Jimmy Johns is a repeat offender,” activist Simran Jeet Singh tweeted. “Feel free to stop buying his sandwiches and funding his inhumane exploits.”
John Liautaud’s penchant for killing exotic animals has been known for years. As Snopes.com pointed out back in 2015, the magazine The Hunting Report documented several of Liautaud’s hunts “for animals such as wolf, Rhinoceros, deer, and Lynx,” as well as “elephant, buffalo, and zebra.”
Google tells workers to avoid arguing politics in house
Google on Friday told employees to focus on work instead of heated debates about politics with colleagues at the internet company, which has long been known for encouraging people to speak their minds.
Updated workplace guidelines for "Googlers" called on them to be responsible, helpful, and thoughtful during exchanges on internal message boards or other conversation forums.
"While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not," the updated guidelines stated.
"Our primary responsibility is to do the work we?ve each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about non-work topics."
Trump administration urges US Supreme Court to declare firing a worker for being gay is legal
The Trump administration has just urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that firing an employee simply because they are gay is perfectly legal. The request comes in the form of a 34-page amicus brief, which was not required, but voluntary.
The brief, signed by Trump Solicitor General Noel Francisco, tells the Court it is the opinion of the administration’s Dept. of Justice that a “plain text” reading of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 do9es not protect gay people in the workplace from discrimination, including firing for being gay, as The Washington Blade, which was first to report, notes.
