Brazil’s Bolsonaro endorses sexist post about France’s first lady Brigitte Macron
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorsed a sexist Facebook post about France’s first lady Brigitte Macron Sunday, the latest chapter in an escalating war of words between him and his French counterpart over the Amazon crisis.
Emmanuel Macron had called for emergency talks by G7 nations on the fires destroying chunks of the Amazon rainforest, piling pressure on Bolsonaro, who in turn accused him of having a “colonialist mentality”.
On Sunday, a Bolsonaro supporter posted a meme mocking the appearance of Brigitte Macron and comparing her unfavorably with Brazil’s first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, with the tagline: “Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?”
The far-right Brazilian leader replied: “Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha,” referring to Macron.
Asked by AFP whether the response came from Bolsonaro himself, a spokesman for Brazil’s presidential palace refused to comment.
The fires across the world’s largest rainforest, which experts have blamed on rampant deforestation, have triggered a global outcry — with European nations leading the charge against Bolsonaro, who has made no secret of his skepticism about climate change.
The row has seen Brazilian politicians — including Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo — take potshots at Macron, with education minister Abraham Weintraub calling him “an opportunist idiot” and “a president without character” in a flurry of tweets Sunday.
Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is tipped to be the next ambassador to Washington, on Friday retweeted a video showing violent yellow-vest protests in France headlined “Macron is an idiot”, calling it “a message” to the French leader.
Macron has accused Bolsonaro of lying about a June pledge to fight global warming and threatened to block efforts to seal a major trade deal between the EU and South America’s Mercosur nations over the Amazon crisis.
Ties between Brazil and France have plunged since Bolsonaro’s election. Last month the Brazilian leader snubbed France’s top diplomat by cancelling their meeting and getting a haircut instead, which he broadcast live on Facebook.
Jean-Yves Le Drian had angered Bolsonaro by meeting with non-profits which have been critical of the South American leader.
Last week Bolsonaro accused non-profit organizations of deliberately starting the fires after their funding was cut.
Far-right surge rattles guardians of Nazi era remembrance
A tour group handpicked by the far-right party Alternative for Germany touched off a scandal last summer while visiting the former Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen north of Berlin.
A few members of the delegation began asking the guide pointed questions about Allied bombing at the end of World War II, implying its impact on the civilian population was comparable to the Nazis' atrocities.
"As our horrified colleague told me, the comments by obviously rhetorically trained people culminated in them questioning the existence of the gas chambers and the mass murders in them," the director of the camp's memorial, Axel Drecoll, told AFP.
New poll shows ‘deep and boiling anger’ towards political establishment still widespread
More than half of respondents also said race relations are worsening under Trump and that they feel "anxious and uncertain" because of the economy
If you're feeling anger the political system being rigged to benefit those at the top, a new poll reveals you're far from alone.
Released Sunday, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that 70 percent of Americans said they felt "angry because our political system seems to only be working for the insiders with money and power." That figure, based on polling conducted Aug. 10-14, is barely different from the 69 percent who said they felt that way in an October 2015 poll.
Trump’s administration set a new low in immigration cruelty last week — here’s how
While most of the nation was distracted by a corporate war over fried chicken sandwiches and the president’s claims to messiah status, the Trump administration managed to have one of the most destructive weeks on immigration yet.
This article first appeared on Salon.
It began on Monday with a closed-door background briefing with reporters handpicked by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to selectively announce the unilateral cancelation of the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement, which limits the time children can spend in immigrant detention and establishes minimum standards for the holding facilities for families and children. The Trump administration now plans to hold children with no deadline for release, a practice known to cause long-term developmental harm.