British voters are already rejecting Boris Johnson as Conservative majority shrinks to 3 seats

Controversial British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a political defeat on Thursday when his Conservative Party lost two seats in Parliament during special elections.

“Liberal Democrats win Welsh by-election and further narrow Johnson’s majority in Parliament to just three seats,” David Beard reported. “They key to this victory was that the Greens and Plaid Cymru (Welsh nationalists) stood down to put forward one anti-Brexit candidate and the Labour candidate was not a serious threat (got 5%, down from 17% in 2017).”

“The Brexit Party also took 10% which probably mostly came out of the Tory vote – so Remainers can stop the Tories, but it takes a lot going right!” he added.

