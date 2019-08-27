Cancer-stricken teen faces treatment in the US alone after border agents deny her mother entry
Fourteen-year-old Ixcell Sandoval Perez is battling leukemia in North Carolina, but her mother can’t be by her side because she’s trapped in Mexico, ABC 30 Action News reports.
Ixcell was diagnosed while living in Mexico and her mother planned to take her to Raleigh, where she was born, to receive treatment, but the two were denied entry to the U.S. at the border in Tijuana, Mexico.
“They took everything away from us,” Ixcell’s mother, Dalia, said in a video produced by Solidarity Now. “They took us into a room. In the afternoon, they left us in a cold room but it was so cold and my daughter was feeling so sick. I pounded on the door and shouted for them to open it, but no. My child was so thirsty but no one would listen to me.”
Ixcell was eventually brought to the hospital in Raleigh by relatives already living in the U.S., but her mother was forced to stay behind in Mexico and has not been allowed to see her daughter since.
“I just keep thinking that it’s unbelievable,” Shepherd United Church of Christ pastor Carla Gregg-Kearns said. “I can’t believe or imagine what sort of reason there could be for her not being granted permission to come into the country to be with her daughter. Our faith makes it a no-brainer: of course you’re going to want to intervene and advocate on behalf of a child like this. We believe that our God is a god of life and desires that life is flourishing for all people.”
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), “applicants for admission into the United States could qualify for various types of benefits offered by the U.S. government.”
“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is not the only agency that issues paroles and in this case, it could be appropriate for individual to reach out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and or U.S. State Department,” the agency added.
In a video put together by the hospital where she’s being treated, Ixcell said that being without her mother “is not easy.”
“It’s not easy to have her so far away.”
Watch ABC7’s report on the story below:
Steve King jokes about forced sterilization and Muslim concentration camps: ‘Everyone should eat pork’
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) may have hit a new low on Tuesday when he joked that Muslims in Chinese concentration camps should be forced to eat pork.
According to Paige Godden of Iowa Starting Line, King made the remarks while speaking at a town hall event.
Congressman Steve King tries to make a joke about China's alleged treatment of Muslims. He said the Chinese are sterilizing Muslim women and making them eat pork."That's the only part of that I agree with," King said. "Everyone should eat pork." pic.twitter.com/oyEsiq9GBh
Rep. Steve King’s racism and sexism are so extreme that these days, even hard-right Republicans like Liz Cheney (daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are calling him out. The Iowa congressman has said that the term “white nationalist” should not be considered offensive, and he recently cited rape and incest as two ways to prevent low birth rates. But journalist Zak Cheney-Rice, in an article published in New York Magazine this week, argues that GOP attacks on King are merely a smokescreen — and that no matter how many Republicans decide to throw King under the bus, racism and bigotry are alive and well in the GOP.
GOP Senator Ron Johnson barred from entering Russia: ‘He’s not ready for dialogue’
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says his visa was rejected and he was denied entry into Russia, CNN reports.
As CNN points out, Johnson's alleged rejection comes as tensions between Russia and the U.S. grow over the country's reported meddling in the 2016 election, as well as America's recent withdrawal from a nuclear treaty with Russia and the missile tests that both countries conducted afterward. Russia's annexation of Crimea may have also played a role.
"Working with [Ambassador of the United States to Russia Jon Huntsman], I had hoped direct dialogue with Russian parliamentarians could help set the stage for better future relations between our two nations. Unfortunately, Russian officials continue to play diplomatic games with this sincere effort and have denied me entrance to Russia," Johnson said in a statement, adding that he vows to "continue to advocate a strong and resolute response to Russian aggression — and frank dialogue when possible."