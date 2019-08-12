Quantcast
‘Casually tweeting out national secrets’: Internet stunned as Trump tweets about previously unknown US nukes

In an apparent attempt to “one-up” and embarrass Russia many are wondering if President Donald Trump just tweeted out U.S. national nuclear secrets. Seven people died last week during a “failed test of Russia’s SSC-X-9 Skyfall, a nuclear-powered cruise missile still in development,” as Vox reported. One expert called it a flying nuclear reactor.

President Trump, who has been tweeting up a storm ever since he kicked off his 10-ay August vacation at his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, apparently decided late Monday afternoon was a good time to respond – not with condolences for the lives lost, but by gloating.

“The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia,” Trump tweeted, needlessly. “We have similar, though more advanced, technology. The Russian ‘Skyfall’ explosion has people worried about the air around the facility, and far beyond. Not good!”

Some were quick to realize Trump at least sounded like he was (once again) revealing national secrets via Twitter.

Here’s the Communications Director for U.S. Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), who sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and the Science Committee.

Some experts chastised the President, while appearing to try to assure the world Trump was basically bluffing.

Here’s a professor of international relations and national security at the U.S. Naval War College:

Here’s a noted nuclear weapons expert:

There were other responses from some notables.

Washington Correspondent for TIME magazine:

ACLU Attorney:

Reuters DC National Security Correspondent:

More:

