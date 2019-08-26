Christian law firm that represented Kim Davis begs for cash after court rules gay couples can sue her
Last week, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the state of Kentucky must pay attorney’s fees to four couples who sued Kim Davis for denying them their marriage licenses. The Court upheld a lower-court ruling awarding $224,000 in legal costs to the couples. Although her former role as the Rowan County clerk gave her sovereign immunity from being sued, the court ruled that Davis can be sued in her individual capacity, and now the evangelical law firm that represented her is scrambling to raise funds for a potential new round of court battles.
In an email fired off this Friday, the Liberty Counsel’s Mat Staver wrote that Davis “risked everything she had rather than violate her conscience. She refused to endorse what God prohibits by issuing marriage licenses with her signature to same-sex couples.”
Staver declared that his law firm, which has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, will continue to defend Davis because “her future is in real jeopardy” as a result of the court’s ruling.
“Not only that, but radical LGBT activists and their allies want revenge,” Staver wrote. “Will you donate now to help Kim through to victory—and to help Liberty Counsel defend freedom, life and marriage in other cases across America?”
Davis first made headlines in 2015 when she refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples when she was serving her elected role as clerk in Rowan County, Kentucky. According to Davis, to do so would violate her Christian beliefs, despite the fact that the Supreme Court had previously ruled gay marriage to be the law of the land.
“At the end of the day, she will ultimately prevail. She had no hostility to anyone, given that she stopped issuing all marriage licenses,” Staver said in an interview with NBC News, referring to Davis’s tactic of halting the approval of all marriage licenses to avoid approving licenses to gay couples.
“The broader issue is what accommodation a court should provide someone based on their religious beliefs,” he added. “It’s a matter of time before such a case goes squarely before the Supreme Court.”
Davis lost her bid to be reelected as Rowan County Clerk last year.
US Open unveils statue for tennis barrier-breaker Althea Gibson
Althea Gibson, the first black tennis player to win a Grand Slam title, was honored Monday with a statue unveiled on the grounds of the US Open.
Gibson, who died in 2003 at age 76, won five Grand Slam singles titles and six Grand Slam doubles crowns, her historic breakthrough coming at the 1956 French Championships.
At a time when racism was widespread, Gibson persevered on and off the court, winning the 1957 and 1958 Wimbledon and US Open singles titles.
"I think it's really important for people to know about Althea Gibson, not only who she is but what she represented to all of us," King said Monday.
Trump’s G7 disaster proves the world is in a ‘post-America leadership situation’: Top Obama official
President Donald Trump's reception at the G7 meeting in France demonstrates that America is no longer the leader of the free world, a top former Obama official explained on MSNBC on Monday.
"Donald Trump’s visit to the South of France for this year’s G7 summit ended earlier today with America’s closest allies essentially resorting to a strategy of speaking in soothing tones and sharing warm fuzzies with the American president to avoid stoking his ire," "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace reported. "So we will start with the summit in Donald Trump’s mind -- where he’s a great negotiator and the trade war with China is going really, really well."
Johnson & Johnson ran a website saying solution to ‘pseudoaddiction’ was more opioids: Judge’s ruling says
The 42-page judgment from Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman was revealing for the methodology he used when deciding to rule in favor of the state of Oklahoma on the opioid case.
When speaking to the courtroom Monday, Balkman said that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen "compromised the health and safety" of the citizens of Oklahoma. He awarded Oklahoma more than $572 million that will go to an abatement plan to help solve the crisis in the state.