Chuck Todd shocked by ‘widespread agreement’ Trump is a white supremacist: ‘It’s pretty astonishing’

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was astonished on Friday that Democrats running for president in 2020 are largely in agreement that Donald Trump is a white supremacist.

“I am Chuck Todd, coming to you live from Sioux City, in the great state of Iowa, which is the epicenter of the presidential race right now. Seventeen candidates are in the Hawkeye State today alone, with more on the way this weekend,” Todd said.

“But we begin tonight right here in Iowa, at a moment when virtually all of the candidates are descending on this state. There is widespread agreement from this field that it believes the president is effectively a white supremacist,” Todd said.

He then played several clips of 2020 White House hopefuls.

“Do you believe that the president is a white supremacist?” a reporter asked former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I believe everything the president says encourages white supremacist and I’m not sure there’s much of a distinction,” Biden replied, without directly calling Trump a white supremacist.

“He can’t keep trying to stir this up, give aid and comfort, be embraced by the white supremacists but say, ‘ah, but not me,'” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said.

“Do you think President Trump is a white supremacist?” South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was asked.

“I do,” Buttigieg replied.

“Is the president a white supremacist?” a reporter asked former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX).

“He is,” O’Rourke said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) replied “I do” to a question of whether he agreed Trump is a white supremacist.

“Based on his words and actions, yes, he is a white supremacist,” Andrew Yang said.

“It seems evident to me that seems to be his belief, sure,” former HUD Secretary Julián Castro said.

“Things that he has said would be things that white supremacists would say,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said.

“There are certainly white supremacists that think Donald Trump has their back,” Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) said.

“It’s pretty astonishing how much the democratic field, an array of Democrats from different flavors of the Democratic Party, different ideologies, all speaking in one voice,” Todd said.

The host then played a clip of Trump saying he doesn’t like it when Democrats call him a white supremacist.

Watch: