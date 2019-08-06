CNN busts Trump 2020 official for lying about president’s response to fan who wanted to shoot immigrants
CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Tuesday busted Trump 2020 director of strategic communications Marc Lotter for blatantly lying about President Donald Trump’s response to a supporter who talked about shooting immigrants.
Sciutto started out by playing a clip of Trump at a Florida campaign rally earlier this year in which he rhetorically asked his audience, “How do you stop these people,” referring to undocumented immigrants.
A man in the crowd yells, “Shoot them!” and the president laughs and then says you can only get away with shooting immigrants “in the [Florida] panhandle.”
“Is that an appropriate response from a sitting president?” Sciutto asked Lotter.
“I think when you show the entire context, which you just mentioned, Jim, the president said that we’re not a country that uses weapons against people who are coming across our border illegally,” he replied.
“He laughed, Marc!” Sciutto replied. “The president laughed!”
“He was dismissive of [the suggestion to shoot immigrants],” Lotter insisted.
“He was laughing,” Sciutto replied.
El Paso Republican squirms while defending Trump’s claim that Mexicans are ‘invading’ his city
Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, appeared on CNN Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump's frequent use of the word "invasion" to describe immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico.
During an interview, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Telles what he made of the fact that the white supremacist El Paso shooter used the same rhetoric of Mexicans "invading" the United States that the president regularly uses.
Telles replied that he didn't see it as a problem because the president was only talking about undocumented immigrants.
"The rhetoric we talk about is picked up in pieces," Telles said. "He has called it an invasion. But he's talking about people that are here illegally! Those are the ones! He was smart enough to figure out that we have a border problem and called it a 'crisis,' which it was."
‘Are you planning on sending body bags?’ Las Vegas shooting survivor blows up Trump offer to send ‘resources’ to El Paso
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," Brian Claypool, a survivor of the Las Vegas massacre, exploded with rage at Republicans for refusing to protect innocent lives.
"We just had a Republican member of Congress on, he said 'I’m open to discussing these things but let’s not just say it’s the gun, let’s deal with the other parts,'" said anchor Chris Cuomo. "This has become a zero-sum thing where each side believes they have to get more than they give. And so we go nowhere."
CNN
Republican congressman announces having ‘epiphany’ that teens shouldn’t own assault rifles
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told CNN's Chris Cuomo that he came to an "epiphany" on gun control.
After the Republican Party worked as a unit to oppose any possible gun control, Kinzinger said that he isn't sure if it's popular or will poll well, but he thinks that perhaps there should be better background checks before someone buys a gun. The bigotry of low expectations from Republicans on sensible gun control has helped set the bar. Kinzinger wants to raise it a few inches.
His second "epiphany" was that teenagers should probably not own assault rifles. While that wouldn't have stopped the mass shootings this past week in Gilroy, El Paso or Dayton, assault weapons it would prevent a teenager from being able to purchase an assault weapon any place that requires background checks.