‘CNN needs to stop enabling’: Network ripped for having once paid Ken Cuccinelli for racist talking points

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN was ripped online on Tuesday for having once paid Ken Cuccinelli as an on-air contributor. The uproar followed Cuccinelli’s appearance on “Out Front” with Erin Burnett.

The new acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services claimed the Statue of Liberty only applied to people from Europe.

“The poem reads ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!’” said Burnett. “Wretched poor refuse. That’s what the poem says America is supposed to stand for. So what do you think America stands for?”

“Well, of course, that poem was referred back to people coming from Europe, where they had class-based societies. Where people were considered wretched if they weren’t in the right class,” said Cuccinelli.

The internet was appalled that CNN had ever hired Cuccinelli.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

