‘CNN needs to stop enabling’: Network ripped for having once paid Ken Cuccinelli for racist talking points

CNN was ripped online on Tuesday for having once paid Ken Cuccinelli as an on-air contributor. The uproar followed Cuccinelli’s appearance on “Out Front” with Erin Burnett.

The new acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services claimed the Statue of Liberty only applied to people from Europe.

“The poem reads ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!’” said Burnett. “Wretched poor refuse. That’s what the poem says America is supposed to stand for. So what do you think America stands for?”

“Well, of course, that poem was referred back to people coming from Europe, where they had class-based societies. Where people were considered wretched if they weren’t in the right class,” said Cuccinelli.

The internet was appalled that CNN had ever hired Cuccinelli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying:

There are lots of great people at CNN. Lots of them. But it is worth noting that network execs thought Ken Cuccinelli’s insight was so valuable that they paid him for it. (Probably at a salary that could’ve paid for another reporter or producer.) https://t.co/Gb4reNzdr9 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 14, 2019

just another reminder that a few short months ago, cuccinelli was saying the same disturbing evil shit on tv but back then cnn was paying him to do it. https://t.co/BTKcTefweP — susie (@banikarim) August 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Cuccinelli was a man CNN deemed worthy of a paid contributor role at the network. It's interesting. https://t.co/1KLhboNBNC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 14, 2019

CNN paid this racist piece of shit for 2 years, btw. It's cute how they're just now discovering Cuccinelli is a white supremacist. At least you'd think so. Jeff Lord was a bit less subtle. — James Dubhthaigh (@JamesDubhthaigh) August 13, 2019

And this is a former @CNN contributor. @CNN needs to stop enabling these bad people, like Cuccinelli. — Keshi 🌈🍹🐈🌞🌍🌕🌟😁 (@keshisea) August 13, 2019