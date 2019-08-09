CNN panel bashes Trump for dragging orphaned baby back to hospital for El Paso photo-op

On Friday morning, a CNN panel had nothing good to say about Donald Trump’s hospital visits in Dayton and El Paso to visit mass shooting victims. The panel expressed disgust that a 2-month-old baby whose parents were slaughtered by a white nationalist was brought back for a photo-op.

Speaking with host John Berman, former White House adviser Joe Lockhart seemed visibly appalled.

“It is really an unprecedented situation,” he began. “I think we’ve become numb to the phenomenon of Donald Trump. I worked for President Clinton and we went through Columbine and a shooting in Oregon. The families of the victims would gather, in one case in a school cafeteria, the other case, a gym, and the president went family by family and heard their stories, put their arms around them and comforted them and did what a president is supposed to do.”

“There is a question whether he’s capable or doesn’t want to do it,” he added. “Who cares — it is his job. The video out of Dayton was sickening, it looked like a campaign ad. I don’t think he met with any of the families of the victims who died.”

“This is not the first time he’s been this callous and unaware,” conservative CNN contributor Tara Setmayer added. “He just isn’t capable and people that support him seem to be okay with that and make excuses.”

“The president is standing there with a thumbs up,” she added while discussing photos released from the White House. “They owe everyone who has ever been a victim, an apology. They disrespect the memory of these people being so flippant making campaign videos, complaining about crowd sizes.”

