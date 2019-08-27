CNN panel torches Trump’s bonkers lie about Melania and Kim Jong-un: ‘Truth doesn’t matter’

According to a CNN “New Day” panel, Donald Trump’s lie that his wife is friends with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is a product of his imagination that he believes is real.

Hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota sat down with CNN contributor David Gregory and former White House official Joe Lockhart to try and puzzle out why the president made the claim — which was quickly walked back by White Houses spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.

According to Gregory, “This is why the role of press secretary is such a diminished job — the job of having to correct the mistakes, [Trump] off on his own tangent because the president feels as if Melania has gotten to know him because he’s gotten to know him.”

Camerota excitedly agreed with him, adding, “I think it’s instructive, David, for a lot of what we’re told. If the president feels it strongly enough, to him it’s true or it’s worth saying or worth lying about and to the rest of us, that’s called not true.”

“It just shows that the truth doesn’t matter,” host Berman offered. “Is it important whether or not Melania Trump has met Kim Jong un? No. Is it important whether the truth matters at all to the president? Yeah.”

“It gets to the issue of the climate change meeting, ” he added. “The president didn’t go. The White House put out a statement saying the reason he wasn’t there is because he had extra meetings with the leaders of Germany and India. The fact of the matter is they were there. Look, they made the meeting, so clearly that wasn’t the reason the president missed it. Again, it’s just the idea that the truth doesn’t matter.”

Watch below: