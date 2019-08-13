CNN’s Bakari Sellers hammers Anthony Scaramucci for only now realizing Trump fuels racism: ‘We told you!’

CNN’s Bakari Sellers on Tuesday hammered former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci for finally realizing that President Donald Trump fuels racism in the United States.

After watching a clip of Scaramucci denouncing Trump’s race baiting, Sellers said that the former White House official wasn’t saying anything that millions of black Americans had been saying for years.

“There’s an old African American… proverb that says, you know, ‘We done told you this!'” Sellers said. “These are not new issues for us!”

Sellers went on to say that while he was happy to see Scaramucci had finally seen the light about the president’s character, it should have happened a lot sooner.

“Thanks for understanding, Mooch, but I am not giving you credit for a low bar of realization!” he said.

Reporter April Ryan, however, said that Scaramucci did deserve credit for having a revelation about Trump and meeting the “moral obligation” to denounce him.

“I’ve been talking to him on email over the last couple of days, and he’s said, ‘Look, I don’t like what the president has been doing,'” she said. “He has been feeling this way for a while.”

Watch the video below.